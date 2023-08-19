Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL preseason

By Alex Faber

Special to The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second game of the preseason slate this Saturday at 1 p.m.

The game likely won't feature Detroit's more prominent stars, but it'll be another opportunity for the rookies to gather experience and the roster hopefuls to make one more push for the final 53.

Last week's 21-16 preseason win over the New York Giants did just that. Rookies Jack Campbell and Jahmyr Gibbs each flashed glimpses of potential, though with small sample sizes. A host of depth players made some eye-catching plays that could factor into Detroit's roster decisions in the coming weeks: Julian Okwara racked up three sacks, wide receiver Maurice Alexander wowed with a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown and a few other receivers had good moments.

There are still plenty of positional battles to be decided, though. The running back room is especially mirky. The Lions played a few different depth backs against the Giants, but none stuck out. At quarterback, freshly signed Teddy Bridgewater almost certainly will be Detroit's backup this season, but it's hard to say how much playing time he'll receive against the Jaguars. Nate Sudfeld's rough two-interception showing against New York looked especially brutal after fellow backup Adrian Martinez led a game-winning drive in the waning minutes to secure a win (albeit against the Giants' third-stringers).

NFL preseason: Lions vs. Jaguars

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: NFL Network/97.1 FM

▶ Preseason records: Both teams are 1-0