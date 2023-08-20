Lions add safety depth, sign former Metro Detroit prep standout Scott Nelson

Allen Park — Needing some safety depth heading into the final week of the preseason, the Detroit Lions have signed Scott Nelson. To clear room on the roster, the Lions waived injured running back Mohamed Ibrahim.

A local talent who attended the U-D Jesuit, Nelson started 28 games at the University of Wisconsin prior to going undrafted last year. Originally signing with the Seattle Seahawks, he was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Highly athletic, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder posted outstanding speed, agility and leaping measurables at Wisconsin's pro day ahead of the 2022 draft. As a senior in 2021, he racked up 58 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception.

The Lions needed to add Nelson after safeties Savion Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered injuries during Saturday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Ibrahim, who has been sidelined since the preseason opener, had fallen out of the competition for Detroit's No. 3 running back role. Assuming he clears waivers, he'll revert to the team's injured reserve list and likely will end up getting released with an injury settlement.

