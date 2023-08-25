Live updates: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, NFL preseason

By Alex Faber

Special to The Detroit News

The Lions wrap up the preseason against the Panthers in Carolina on Friday night.

The matchup likely won't include many of the Lions' prominent players. Detroit's two previous preseason games were mostly opportunities for rookies to gather more experience and settling some of the remaining roster battles from training camp.

Last week's 25-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars featured an anemic performance from the offense. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was the starter to open the game and was eventually replaced by Nate Sudfeld late in the second quarter. Both quarterbacks put up subpar performances. Bridgewater completed five passes for a grand total of 34 yards, while Sudfeld completed nine passes for 80 yards.

The rushing attack also lacked any sort of competency. Nobody emerged as the obvious standout for the third-string running back slot. Jermar Jefferson's 16 yards led the team, as the Lions finished with a paltry 35 yards on the ground.

The preseason finale against the Panthers offers Bridgewater a shot to redeem last week's tepid showing and should provide some last-minute evidence for the organization with final cuts around the corner.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Alex Faber.

NFL preseason

LIONS AT PANTHERS

▶ Kickoff: 8 p.m. Friday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

▶ TV/radio: CBS/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Lions 1-1; Panthers 0-2