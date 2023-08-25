Thursday's NFL: Pickett, Steelers' starters cap 3-0 preseason

Associated Press

The Detroit News

Atlanta – Mike Tomlin didn't waver in his decision to play quarterback Kenny Pickett and other Pittsburgh starters even when Atlanta coach Arthur Smith countered with his backups.

“I just think it's difficult to box without sparring,” Tomlin said.

Pickett and the Steelers scored an early knockout.

Pickett led two touchdown drives and showed he and the Pittsburgh starters are ready for real games as the Steelers overpowered the Falcons 24-0 on Thursday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran for touchdowns to cap the only drives led by Pickett, who completed 4 of 4 passes for 86 yards in his short but productive playing time. The Steelers (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of their five preseason possessions led by Pickett.

“I think it's proof that the hard work we put in paid off in the preseason,” Pickett said.

Tomlin said his plan to stick with Pickett and other starters on offense for two series was not influenced by Smith holding out his starters.

“I don't care what the Joneses do,” Tomlin said. “We're going to do what we do.”

The second-year QB completed passes of 33 yards to Diontae Johnson and 35 yards to George Pickens on the opening drive before Harris scored from the 1. Pickens, the former University of Georgia standout, reached up for the sideline catch inside the 5 despite tight coverage from Falcons cornerback Natrone Brooks.

“They're both great players,” said Pickett of Johnson and Pickens. “I wanted to make sure I did my part and put the ball out there for them.”

Pickett had a 16-yard pass to Harris before Warren scored on an 8-yard run to cap Pittsburgh's second drive.

Atlanta's backups were overwhelmed on both sides of the ball when matched with Pittsburgh's first-team units. Even so, Smith insisted he'll enter the regular season with confidence.

“I feel the team has got an impressive feel to it in all phases,” Smith said, adding the Steelers' big plays early in the game and a Falcons late red-zone turnover made for “a bad recipe.”

With quarterback Desmond Ridder watching from the sideline, backup Taylor Heinicke was sacked by T.J. Watt for a loss of 7 yards on Atlanta's first possession. Running back Godwin Igwebuike was dropped by linebacker Elandon Roberts for a loss of 4 yards on Atlanta's first snap.

After two drives produced a 14-0 lead, Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett. Backup running back Anthony McFarland Jr. had a 31-yard run to set up Chris Boswell's 38-yard field goal on Pittsburgh's third possession.

McFarland's 5-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 24-0 in the second quarter.

Pittsburgh's first punt came with less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Falcons (1-1-1) wasted a scoring opportunity in the third quarter when running back Carlos Washington Jr. lost a fumble recovered by Steelers free safety Kenny Robinson at Pittsburgh's 8-yard line.

Colts 27, Eagles 13

Philadelphia – Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there's much work to do, helping the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for each team.

Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.

New Colts coach Shane Steichen helped Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts transform from a second-round pick with questions into one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks during the last two seasons as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He will try to do the same with Richardson in in Indianapolis.

“I thought he did a solid job,” Steichen said. “He did some really good things and some things we have to clean up as well.”

On the fourth drive for the Colts (2-1), Richardson showed flashes of greatness, hitting Kylen Granson in traffic for 17 yards.

“He put it only where Granson could catch it," Steichen said. "It was a heck of a throw.”

He twice avoided sacks later in the drive. Richardson also was off target on several throws, most of which sailed high, in the opening half.

“I did see a couple of missed throws, a couple of drops from the team,” Richardson said. “We're going to continue to build on it. Keep taking shots. Try to find ways to click on all cylinders.”

Richardson also agitated Eagles fans by celebrating a touchdown by flapping his arms like a bird.

“I was just having fun,” he said. “I hope nobody takes it the wrong way.”

Neither Hurts nor any starters on offense or defense saw action for defending NFC champion Philadelphia. Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 1 of 2 passes for 21 yards in one series.

The Eagles (1-2) thought they had upgraded at backup quarterback when they signed Mariota in the offseason. But the former No. 2 overall pick struggled in the club’s second preseason game against Cleveland. Similar to his play against the Browns, Mariota’s first pass against the Colts was high. But then he fired on target to Deon Cain for a 21-yard completion on his second attempt of Philadelphia’s game-opening scoring drive that ended with Trey Sermon’s 1-yard TD run.

That was it for Mariota, who finished the preseason 17 for 30 for 164 yards with an interception and four sacks.

Rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, the likely No. 3 quarterback for Philadelphia, was 19 for 34 for 158 yards.

Unlike Mariota and McKee, many of the players playing for the Eagles on Thursday won't be part of the 53-man roster that has to be finalized by Tuesday.

“It's not as hard on me as the guys getting that news,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Most of these guys that we're going to have to cut have contributed to the culture of the Philadelphia Eagles for the past four months. That's always the tough part. We know we have some special guys in that locker room and not all of those guys are going to be a part of the 2023 season.”

Cards trade Simmons to Giants

Tempe, Ariz.: The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three lackluster seasons.

The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals.

The move is pending Simmons passing a physical.

The Simmons swap was the start of a busy day for the Cardinals' front office, which also dealt offensive lineman Josh Jones to the Texans and added quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a deal with the Browns.

The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can't-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

The Cardinals were supportive of Simmons' switch, though the move didn't make a lot of sense from the team's perspective. Arizona is already set at safety with two-time All-Pro Budda Baker and veteran Jalen Thompson.

Still, there was little clue Simmons was about to be dealt.

“He did everything that we asked him to do,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Thursday. “It’s just moving forward, we feel like this is the best way that how we want to play football against other people.”

The Cardinals are currently in Minnesota, having joint practices with the Vikings in the leadup to their preseason game on Saturday.

Simmons has been productive over the past two seasons, with 105 tackles in 2021 and 99 tackles last season, but he's also had a tendency for big mistakes that frustrated previous coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The new regime with the Cardinals – led by Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort – decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on Simmons' contract during the offseason. A few months later, they've parted ways with the player completely.

“He’s been here the last three seasons and wish him the best going forward,” Ossenfort said. "But just for us as a team where we’re at, we thought it was the best move to make.”

The Cardinals and Giants will face each other in Week 2.

Ossenfort was a busy man Thursday, dealing Jones and the team's seventh-round pick in 2024 to the Texans for a fifth-round pick in 2024. A few hours later, he added Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Browns in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft – two rounds after Simmons – and played in every game the past two seasons, starting 12 times in 2021 and nine times last season.

The 28-year-old Dobbs gives the Cardinals another option under center while franchise quarterback Kyler Murray continues to recover from a knee injury suffered last season. Arizona's new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was Cleveland's quarterbacks coach last season, which could make for an easier transition.