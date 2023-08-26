Detroit Lions' 2023 roster cut tracker

Allen Park — It's the time of the NFL season no one likes. Over the next few days, culminating with the league's 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, teams are required to trim their roster from the 90 players permitted in the offseason to 53 ahead of the regular season.

That means nearly 1,200 players will be let go prior to the deadline. The silver lining is more than 40% of that group will land on practice squads around the league the next day.

After his team's preseason finale Friday night, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he intended to meet with general manager Brad Holmes on Saturday to start making roster decisions, noting the releases would likely be staggered between then and Tuesday afternoon.

"We'll start really banging away on it, figuring out exactly what we want to do," Campbell said. "I don't see this being one big cut. I think we'll need to disperse them a little bit. I think tomorrow we'll have a really good feel where we're at, at least 99% of the roster."

In this space, we'll keep track of the latest release reports as the Lions work their way to the team's initial 53-man roster.

Saturday

4:45 p.m. — According to the NFL Network, defensive tackle Christian Covington has been informed he's being released by the Lions. Despite having more than 100 games of NFL experience, including 32 starts, he was never able to climb out from the bottom of Detroit's depth chart. He appeared in all three preseason games, logging 92 snaps, five tackles and a half-sack, recorded Friday against the Panthers.