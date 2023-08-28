Lions' Sudfeld reportedly tears ACL; team weighing whether to keep Moseley on PUP

Allen Park — Detroit Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld reportedly suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale, according to ESPN. Lions coach Dan Campbell declined to confirm the extent of Sudfeld's injury Monday morning ahead of quarterback getting a second opinion.

“Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it’s awful," Campbell said. "I hate that for him. That’s tough, because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So, I hate that, if that’s the way it goes here."

Sudfeld, who joined the Lions ahead of last season, played just one series in the preseason finale, relieving Teddy Bridgewater to start the second half. It had been clear Sudfeld had fallen behind Bridgewater on the depth chart after the team added the veteran earlier this month, and Sudfeld had a difficult path to making the roster as a No. 3 quarterback, although the practice squad was a strong possibility had he cleared waivers.

If the ACL is torn, Sudfeld is expected to miss the entire season.

In addition to Sudfeld, the Lions are dealing with more minor injuries to two players on the roster bubble ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim down to the 53-player maximum. Linebacker Julian Okwara exited the preseason game against Carolina and wasn't able to return, and defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu missed the contest because of a leg injury suffered the previous week, against Jacksonville.

"Certainly JO (Okwara) didn't come back in the game, so I don't see him practicing today," Campbell said. "Iffy (Melifonwu), he's another one; he's not going to practice today. It's day-to-day. We'll see. Hopefully, we'll know a lot more when they come off this break on Saturday."

Another injury decision the Lions face this week is what to do with cornerback Emanuel Moseley, who is still working his way back from last season's ACL tear. He spent the duration of training camp on the physically unable to perform list and the team is weighing whether to keep him with that designation to start the season, which would sideline him a minimum of the first four games.

"He's close, but he's doing well," Campbell said.

