Who is in and who is out? Detroit Lions establish initial 53-man roster for 2023 season
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have established the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. Below is the result, followed by a list of players who were cut to achieve the end product.
53-man roster
Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater
Running backs: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jason Cabinda
Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds, Antoine Greene
Tight ends: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell
Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Matt Nelson, Colby Sorsdal
Defensive line: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Romeo Okwara, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin
Linebackers: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, James Houston, Anthony Pittman, Julian Okwara
Defensive backs: Cam Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, Brian Branch, Steven Gilmore, Will Harris, Khalil Dorsey, Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tracy Walker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley
Specialists: Jack Fox, Riley Patterson, Scott Daly
Exemptions
Injured reserve: Nate Sudfeld, Shane Zylstra
Non-football injury: Hendon Hooker
Suspended: Jameson Williams
Cuts
Released: Christian Covington, Darrell Daniels, Bobby Hart, Germain Ifedi, Jason Moore, Devine Ozigbo, Craig Reynolds, Benny Snell
Waived: Maurice Alexander, Kayode Awosika, Trinity Benson, Brady Breeze, Brad Cecil, Avery Davis, Dylan Drummond, Cory Durden, Obinna Eze, Daniel Helm, Connor Galvin, Brandon Joseph, Chase Lucas, Adrian Martinez, Alex Mollette, Scott Nelson, Trevor Nowaske, Darrin Paulo, Max Pircher, Colby Richardson, Parker Romo, Chris Smith, Ryan Swoboda, Starling Thomas V
Waived/injured: Jermar Jefferson
Waived/Injury Settlement: Chase Cota
