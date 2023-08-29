Who is in and who is out? Detroit Lions establish initial 53-man roster for 2023 season

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have established the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. Below is the result, followed by a list of players who were cut to achieve the end product.

53-man roster

Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Running backs: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jason Cabinda

Wide receivers: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Marvin Jones, Josh Reynolds, Antoine Greene

Tight ends: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell

Offensive line: Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Matt Nelson, Colby Sorsdal

Defensive line: Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Romeo Okwara, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs, Benito Jones, Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin

Linebackers: Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, James Houston, Anthony Pittman, Julian Okwara

Defensive backs: Cam Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, Brian Branch, Steven Gilmore, Will Harris, Khalil Dorsey, Kerby Joseph, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Tracy Walker, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley

Specialists: Jack Fox, Riley Patterson, Scott Daly

Exemptions

Injured reserve: Nate Sudfeld, Shane Zylstra

Non-football injury: Hendon Hooker

Suspended: Jameson Williams

Cuts

Released: Christian Covington, Darrell Daniels, Bobby Hart, Germain Ifedi, Jason Moore, Devine Ozigbo, Craig Reynolds, Benny Snell

Waived: Maurice Alexander, Kayode Awosika, Trinity Benson, Brady Breeze, Brad Cecil, Avery Davis, Dylan Drummond, Cory Durden, Obinna Eze, Daniel Helm, Connor Galvin, Brandon Joseph, Chase Lucas, Adrian Martinez, Alex Mollette, Scott Nelson, Trevor Nowaske, Darrin Paulo, Max Pircher, Colby Richardson, Parker Romo, Chris Smith, Ryan Swoboda, Starling Thomas V

Waived/injured: Jermar Jefferson

Waived/Injury Settlement: Chase Cota

