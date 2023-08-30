Lions don't claim anyone off waivers; CB Starling Thomas V claimed by Cardinals

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions didn't claim any players off waivers a day after the league's 32 teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players, but the team did see one of their cuts claimed, as cornerback Starling Thomas V was scooped up by the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas, an undrafted rookie out of UAB, would have been a logical addition to Detroit's practice squad had he cleared through the waiver process. Instead, he'll get a chance on Arizona's roster after a strong offseason with the Lions.

Thomas played extensively with the second-team defense throughout training camp, as well as several of Detroit's top special teams groupings. He logged 123 defensive snaps in the three preseason contests, allowing five catches on nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown. He was also flagged for two penalties.

Thomas was the odd man out in the secondary Tuesday after the Lions kept seven cornerbacks, if you include rookie safety Brian Branch, who is projected to be the team's starting nickel to begin the year. The Lions opted to roster undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and special-teams standout Khalil Dorsey ahead of Thomas.

In addition to Thomas, two veteran players cut by the Lions have found new homes. Offensive tackle Germain Ifedi is signing to the Buffalo Bills' active roster, while defensive tackle Christian Covington is joining the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.

