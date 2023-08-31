Lions shift linebacker to injured reserve, freeing space to re-sign RB Craig Reynolds

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions solved one of the most glaring issues with the team's 53-man roster in a way many expected they would, re-signing veteran running back Craig Reynolds on Thursday. The team freed up the roster spot by placing outside linebacker Julian Okwara on injured reserve.

When the Lions established its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the lack of depth at running back stood out. The Lions kept just two backs, David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, as well as fullback Jason Cabinda.

Reynolds had been one of the day's most surprising cuts after seemingly locking down the No. 3 job in the backfield with a strong finish to the preseason, but the team needed to do some maneuvering to keep and place Okwara on injured reserve. Cutting Reynolds, a vested veteran who wouldn't be exposed to waivers where he could be claimed by another team, was the easiest solution.

Reynolds, a training camp addition in 2021, has appeared in 14 games for the Lions the past two seasons, tallying 500 yards from scrimmage with 78 carries and 16 receptions. He also played an important role on special teams last season, averaging nearly a dozen snaps per game with those groups.

Okwara, who had looked to be on the roster bubble prior to Tuesday, will require a minimum four-game absence while he recovers from an injury suffered in the preseason finale. The former third-round pick has battled durability issues during this three-year career, while tallying seven sacks in 29 appearances.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers