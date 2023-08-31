Another reunion as Detroit Lions sign quarterback David Blough to practice squad

Allen Park — A year after parting ways with the Detroit Lions, the team is bringing back quarterback David Blough as part of the practice squad.

Blough, undrafted out of Purdue in 2019, originally signed with the Cleveland Browns, but was traded to the Lions days after the conclusion of the preseason that year. He would spend the next three seasons in Detroit, appearing in seven games, including five starts during that 2019 campaign.

Blough entered training camp last year competing with Tim Boyle to be Jared Goff's backup, but both struggled and were subsequently released ahead of the season. The team opted to sign Nate Sudfeld to fill the backup role in 2022.

The Lions attempted to sign Blough to the practice squad after letting him go, but he chose a fresh start, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. In December, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals off the Vikings' practice squad and ended up making two late-season starts for the franchise. In those games, he completed 65.5% of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Blough will replace Sudfeld, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason finale, and undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez, as the third QB on Detroit's depth chart behind Goff and veteran Teddy Bridgewater. The Lions also have third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker, who will begin the season on the non-football injury list while he continues to rehab his way back from an ACL tear he suffered at the University of Tennessee last year.

