Former Detroit Lion Hockenson resets tight end market with massive, four-year extension

Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has reset the market at his position, earning a massive four-year extension worth up to $68.5 million, including $42.5 million in guarantees from the Minnesota Vikings. The team announced the deal, while the financial details came via multiple reports.

A first-round pick for the Lions in 2019, Hockenson pieced together three-plus productive seasons in Detroit, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after catching 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns. But with a $9.4 million, fifth-year option and eventual extension looming, the Lions made the rare decision to complete a trade within the division, shipping Hockenson to the Vikings, along with fourth-round picks in 2023 and 2024 for the Vikings' second-round choice last year (No. 55 overall) and a third-rounder in 2024.

The Lions ended up trading down twice with that second-rounder before selecting University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. They used the extra draft equity gained in those moves to acquire a second third-round choice, used to snag Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

As for Hockenson, he delivered the most productive stretch of his career with the Vikings, racking up 60 receptions in 10 games and adding another 10 grabs during the team's postseason loss to the New York Giants. This training camp, he's battled injuries, including a lengthy absence due to an ear infection, before more recently dealing with a back issue.

Regardless, the Vikings recognized his importance to their offense, coming through with the extension just before the start of the season. The average annual value edges out the contract of New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (three years, $51 million) and Hockenson's guarantees blow away the previous standard at his position, $32.9 million tied to Kyle Pitts' rookie contract as the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers