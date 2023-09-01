Lions GM Holmes explains why he's confident with Riley Patterson as team's kicker

Allen Park — Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes previously admitted he didn't like the way the team's backup quarterback situation developed last season. In response, he signed veteran Teddy Bridgewater and drafted Hendon Hooker to solidify the short- and long-term depth chart behind starter Jared Goff.

A backup quarterback can be a critical piece to the puzzle for a playoff contender, providing an insurance policy to get through a rough patch if the starter suffers an injury. Holmes understood that and made it a point of emphasis. Similarly, problems at kicker can have a significant impact on a team's aspirations in a league where many games are decided by one score.

Holmes has continued to seek improvements at that spot, as well, but with less gusto. Still looking for a solution after opting to not re-sign Matt Prater ahead of the 2021 season, the position has been a revolving door the past two years, with more than 10 players vying for the job.

This offseason began with the return of Michael Badgley, who made 20 of 24 field goals after joining the Lions midseason in 2022, but training camp ended with Riley Patterson, reacquired from Jacksonville in a May trade, winning the job.

Patterson, who was with the Lions in camp last year, kicked well for Jacksonville last season, making 30 of 35 field goals with a long of 53. That's been the book on the former Memphis standout. He's generally accurate, but doesn't have the biggest leg. That showed up in the preseason finale, when his 53-yard attempt came up short, hitting the crossbar.

On the whole, the Lions finished 26th in field-goal percentage last season. Additionally, the team's long of 53 yards, courtesy of Badgley, was better than just four teams' longest make. So, there's clear room for improvement as the Lions embark on trying to win a division title and host a playoff game for the first time in three decades.

At a Friday press conference, Holmes said Patterson will "start us off" after winning the job, while also highlighting the return of Badgley to the team's practice squad. The GM further explained why he's comfortable with Patterson as the present solution.

"When we first had Riley, I thought Riley did a really good job," Holmes said. "He got claimed by Jacksonville and kicked for them and still did a good job. He's had his moments this training camp where you'd like him to be a little bit more consistent, but what I know about Riley is he's got a very low heart rate when it comes to game time. His confidence is high, so I'm not too concerned because I know who he is as a person.

"You kind of saw the kick in Carolina that was probably a little outside his range of what he normally he is, but within his range, just look at the data on him in game and in critical situations," Holmes said. "He's been pretty good, so feel good about it."

