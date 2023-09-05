Chiefs' Travis Kelce suffers knee injury in practice ahead of opener against Lions

Allen Park — Each of the past two years, the Detroit Lions caught a bad break, figuratively and literally, during the week of practice leading up to the team's season opener. Two years ago, left tackle Taylor Decker suffered a spiral fracture of a finger, which sidelined him for half the campaign. And last year, Jonah Jackson missed three games, also because of a finger injury, after it got caught and sprained in a teammate's pads.

This year, it's Detroit's Week 1 opponent who is dealing with some unfortunate luck. Already down star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who continues to hold out in pursuit of a new contract, coach Andy Reid announced All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice.

"As far as injuries go, Kelce hyperextending his knee today," Reid said. "We'll just see how he does going forward."

Chiefs tight end Blake Bell told local media the injury happened during a red-zone segment during the practice. Reid didn't have any additional information on the severity, and whether the injury would limit or keep Kelce out of Thursday's game, noting the medical evaluation was ongoing.

"They're looking at it now," Reid said. "We'll just see how it goes."

Kelce is the key, playmaking cog in Kansas City's pass game. He was targeted 51 times more than any other player on the roster last season, catching 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those were all team highs by a significant margin. Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 687 yards last season were the next highest among the roster's returning pass catchers.

Kadarius Toney, the former first-rounder the Chiefs acquired in a midseason trade last season, figures to be a top option in the passing game if Kelce is held out, but he only recently returned to practice and continues to be limited by a knee injury.

