Lions name six captains for the 2023 season, including three first-time selections

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions named six captains on Tuesday, as voted on by the team, for the 2023 season.

The offense is led by quarterback Jared Goff, selected for the third consecutive year after being traded to Detroit ahead of the 2021 season. He's joined by two first-time captains: offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The third-year players have firmly established themselves as part of the franchise's foundation since being drafted by the Lions in 2021.

On defense, linebacker Alex Anzalone matches Goff with a third consecutive selection. Anzalone is joined by defensive end Charles Harris, who will be a captain for the first time in his career.

Finally, on special teams, returning linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin will be the captain, a role he previously held with the franchise prior to leaving in free agency to join the Houston Texans in 2022.

"Every one of those guys are worthy of that position," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "That's an honor. We're fortunate to have a lot of guys that are really leaders on this team. … I feel like we're in a really good place with our leadership here, I really do."

