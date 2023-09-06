Chiefs tight end Kelce questionable; Lions rule out cornerback Moseley

As expected, given he was only activated off the physically unable to perform list last week, the Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the team's only player on the final injury report ahead of the season opener.

Still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season while with the San Francisco 49ers, Moseley missed the entirety of Detroit's offseason program. After signing a one-year deal worth more than $5 million in March, he was expected to compete with Jerry Jacobs for a starting job.

Early reviews of Moseley's on-field activities have been positive, but he remains without a timetable to return to game action. The assumption would be sooner than later, since the team opted to activate him off the PUP list. Had he retained the designation to begin the season, he wouldn't have been able to practice and would have been required to sit out at least the first four games.

More pressing to Thursday's matchup is the lone Chiefs player with an injury designation, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who is listed as questionable after suffering a knee injury during Tuesday's practice.

His brother, Jason, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, provided an update during a Wednesday morning radio appearance.

“I know he’s got some swelling going on," Jason Kelce said. "But, it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go. The ligaments and everything are intact. Structurally, from what we know right now, his knee is fine. So really, it’s about getting that swelling down and seeing how bruised that bone is. Because if you guys have ever had those, it can be pretty painful, especially if it’s in a spot that’s rubbing all the time, then that can kind of shut down your muscles and do other things. I think he's going to be good to go; I really do."

Travis Kelce is one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history. He caught a career-high 110 passes last season for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he misses Thursday's game, it would be the first he's been sidelined due to injury since his rookie season in 2013. He's missed three games since 2014, including two because he was being rested ahead of the playoffs. The other was because he landed on the COVID list in 2021.

