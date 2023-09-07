'Not remotely close': Jawaan Taylor irks Lions fans with early starts, then gets nabbed

The Detroit Lions finally got the false-start call on Jawaan Taylor late in the fourth quarter.

But for much of the game, the entire internet was breaking down.

Taylor, the Kansas City Chiefs’ right guard, was not only departing early nearly every time he dropped back in pass protection, but he also appeared to be lining up improperly on a majority of snaps. Well, NBC color analyst Chris Collinsworth finally had enough.

The NBC crew called in rules analyst Terry McAulay in to analyze Taylor’s movement, and all he did was further rile up Lions fans. While even the league’s best offensive tackles frequently jump early, fans — and McAulay took exception with his double violation.

“To be on the line, his helmet has to be on the waistline of the center. To be honest, he’s really not remotely close, and he’s really putting the defensive end at a tremendous disadvantage,” McAulay said.

Here’s how X was reacting to Taylor’s game.