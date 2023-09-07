How to watch the Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener

By Alex Faber

Special to The Detroit News

The long-awaited start of the 2023 NFL season arrives tonight, as the Detroit Lions travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions' 2022 season didn't end in a parade like their opponents. It came to an end before the playoffs even started. But Detroit's 8-2 run to end the year has fans and national writers alike excited about the team's potential heading into the 2023 season.

Quarterback Jared Goff is back at the helm, with star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and a formidable offensive line back for support. However, a busy offseason means plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball. On offense, look for rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to add another dimension to the passing game and running back David Montgomery to help replace fan-favorite Jamaal Williams' production from a season ago.

Defensively, rookie linebacker Jack Campbell and first-year defensive back Brian Branch could make immediate impacts after a strong showing during training camp and the preseason. Free-agent acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson should also strengthen a secondary that struggled throughout the 2022 season.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Alex Faber.

Season opener: Lions at Chiefs

▶ Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

▶ TV/radio: NBC/97.1

▶ Records: Season opener for both teams

▶ Line: Chiefs by 6½

▶ Last meeting: Sept. 29, 2019 — Chiefs 34, (at) Lions 30