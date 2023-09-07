Reports: Chiefs' All-Pro tight end Kelce won't play in season opener against Lions

Kansas City, Mo. — Less than three hours before kickoff and approximately an hour before the teams are required to announce their inactives, there are multiple reports Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won't play in Thursday's season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The All-Pro tight end suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice and had been listed questionable for the contest, but the Chiefs opted to play it cautiously with their superstar pass-catcher.

It's a massive blow to Kansas City, who will be without the eight-time Pro Bowler due to injury for the first time since his rookie season in 2013. Last season, Kelce led the Chiefs with a career-high 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers