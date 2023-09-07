WATCH: Lions convert bold fake punt, earn first lead of season

Dan Campbell just couldn’t help himself.

It took the Detroit Lions head coach less than six minutes to call his first fake punt of the year, and it’s the reason why Detroit took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

On fourth-and-2 at their own 17, the Lions ran a direct snap to Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who burrowed his way through the middle of the line of scrimmage to give the Lions a new set of downs.

10 plays later, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first touchdown of the NFL season to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

