WATCH: Lions rookie Brian Branch scores pick-6 on Patrick Mahomes in NFL debut

From the moment he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in Round 2 of this year’s NFL Draft, Brian Branch has been motivated to prove wrong every team that passed on him.

It didn’t take him long.

With the Lions trailing 14-7 in the third quarter, Branch intercepted two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and returned it to the end zone for a score in his NFL debut. Mahomes’ pass was intended for Kadarius Toney on a crossing route, but the pass hit off Toney’s hands and went right to Branch, who had nobody in front of him on his way to the end zone.

Branch, 21, was a highly touted prospect out of Alabama and appeared likely to go in the first round, but ended up falling to the Lions at pick No. 45.

In 38 college games, Branch had four interceptions but never had a pick-six.

