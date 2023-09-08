Detroit Lions avoid serious injuries after Brian Branch, Levi Onwuzurike exit with cramps

Kansas City, Mo. — The Detroit Lions escaped the season opener without a major injury, but the 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs still offered a few scares.

Defensive back Brian Branch and defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike both went down in the second half, requiring the attention of the training staff. But in both cases it turned out to simply be cramps.

Branch, one of the game's heroes with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, was down for multiple minutes after pulling up lame while pursuing a ball carrier. He was eventually was taken to the locker room during a stoppage of play where the cramp diagnosis was revealed. Ultimately, he was able to return to action.

Onwuzurike experienced cramping in both of his calves, but confirmed after the game there are no long-term concerns.

