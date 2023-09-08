Lions' Jared Goff moves to No. 3 on NFL list of consecutive passes without an interception

Kansas City, Mo. — Jared Goff's remarkable run continues.

After being plagued by interceptions much of his career, including 29 his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has morphed into one of the league's best at taking care of the football with the Detroit Lions.

Already holding the franchise's record, Goff moved to No. 3 on the NFL's all-time list of consecutive passes without an interception after throwing 35 without a pick in a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener Thursday night. He moved ahead of Derek Carr and Tom Brady with the performance.

Goff is potentially two weeks away from resetting the bar for the NFL, a mark held by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who once threw 402 straight passes without an interception.

"All week, I thought (Goff) looked very confident, calm, and just steady," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "He was practicing accurate throws and I thought he played very steady today. Are there things we can clean up? Are there throws he would want back? Yeah, that comes with anything. He took care of the football. There again, he got us in the right play. He calmed the waters for us, and he did what we needed to win the game today. I am proud of him for that."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers