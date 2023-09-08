What they're saying: Fans, analysts react to Lions' victory over the Chiefs

The Detroit News

All aboard the Detroit Lions hype train.

The Lions appeared to serve notice Thursday night that they'll be a team to be reckoned with, knocking off the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20, in the NFL season opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sure, the Chiefs were missing a couple of key pieces in defensive lineman Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce, but the Lions pulled out an impressive victory nonetheless in a hostile environment, behind an assortment of gutsy calls and big plays.

Lions fans, understandably, are giddy. And pundits and analysts seem to be impressed. Here's a sampling: