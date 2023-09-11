Lions' Frank Ragnow shakes dark mindset over toe with help from team's new training staff

Allen Park — For the first time in three seasons, the Detroit Lions' starting five offensive linemen shared the field in last week's opening victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. And the team is doing everything in its power to make sure it stays that way.

A big component to that will be keeping Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow in the lineup. Plagued by a chronic toe injury he first suffered in 2021, he's been working closely with the team's new training and performance staff, headed by director of player health and performance Brett Fischer and head athletic trainer Mike Sundeen.

The early results have been promising.

"I can't say enough about Fisch and Mike," Ragnow said. "I was in a dark place, I'm not going to lie, with this toe. They've been able to make me see the light. It's been hands down a lot better, so I'm very grateful for them, and (coach) Dan (Campbell), (general manager) Brad (Holmes), everybody."

There are few things Ragnow hates more than missing practice, but as part of the routine introduced by the training staff, he has embraced sitting out one day each week to reduce wear and tear on his foot. Additionally, he's incorporated new exercises into his routine, at the behest of Fischer, solidifying Ragnow's overall foundation.

"He tells me he thinks more about my toe than he does his wife sometimes, which is tough," Ragnow said with a smile. "I feel bad about that, but he really puts forth his best effort every single day trying to think about how to put me in the best positions and I'm very, very grateful for that. All those guys in there, they're all great dudes and they work their tails off to put everybody in the right position, whether that's prehab or rehab, they've been great on that side of it and I think the whole team is really feeling it."

Ragnow, who missed 12 games in 2021 to have the toe surgically repaired prior to aggravating it last year, said he noticed a difference almost immediately when he began working with Fischer and Sundeen before the start of OTAs. The improvements to that department was a top priority for the Lions this offseason.

"That was a big overhaul for us this past spring," Holmes said earlier this month. "I thought they did an awesome job. I think all of our players really felt the positive impact. I thought our whole organization felt a positive impact. Player health is of No. 1 priority, as always."

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers