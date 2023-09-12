With both starting OTs hurt, Lions' upcoming opponent adds six-time All-Pro as insurance

Allen Park — With both of the team's starting offensive tackles dealing with injuries, the Detroit Lions' opponent this Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks, added some high-profile insurance at the position, signing Jason Peters to the team's practice squad.

A six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, the 41-year-old Peters played as a reserve with the Dallas Cowboys last season. Undrafted out of Arkansas in 2006, he initially signed with Buffalo and went on to play five years with the franchise before making 148 starts across 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The signing makes him the oldest, active player in the NFL.

Peters gives the Seahawks options after left tackle Charles Cross sprained his big toe in the season opener and right tackle Abe Lucas aggravated a knee issue that sidelined him for a good portion of the team's training camp. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged being concerned about the situation on Monday.

"We’re going to go day-to-day once we get back Wednesday and see where we are," Carroll told reporters. "Abe came in the office today and he was walking alright, and we’ll hold a good thought. Charles is making it around, but it’s going to take a little bit before we know."

Even though Peters is on the practice squad, he could be temporarily elevated and play in Sunday's game without being added to the team's 53-man roster.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @Justin_Rogers