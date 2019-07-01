Canadiens right wing Andrew Shaw (Photo: Julie Jacobson, Associated Press)

Chicago — The Blackhawks are hoping a familiar face can help them get back to the playoffs.

The Blackhawks reacquired Andrew Shaw in a trade with Montreal on Sunday, bringing back the pesky forward just three years after they shipped him to the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old Shaw had 19 goals and a career-high 28 assists in 63 games last season. He is signed through the 2021-22 season with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

Chicago has been active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. It also acquired defensemen Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan in a pair of trades.

The Blackhawks sent second- and seventh-round picks in next year’s draft and a third-rounder in 2021 to the Canadiens for Shaw and a seventh-rounder in 2021.

Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to the Canadiens in June 2016.

Shaw had 16 goals and 19 assists in 67 postseason games during his previous stint with Chicago, including one of the most memorable plays in franchise history. He was credited with a goal in the third overtime of Game 1 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals against Boston when the puck went off his right shin pad and into the net.

Kessel heads to Arizona

The Coyotes were one of the NHL’s best defensive teams last season while missing their first playoff appearance in six years.

The biggest reason they came up short: Lack of scoring.

The Coyotes took a step toward shoring up their long-standing scoring woes, acquiring productive winger Phil Kessel from the Pittsburgh Penguins for center Alex Galchenyuk.

Minor league defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph also will go to Pittsburgh and the Coyotes get minor league defenseman Dane Birks and a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

Kessell, 31, had 27 goals and 55 assists with the Penguins last season, his fourth with the team.

Personnel dept.

The Hurricanes have swapped goalies by acquiring James Reimer in a trade with the Panthers. Florida acquired goalie Scott Darling and immediately placed him on waivers with the intention to buy out the remaining two years of his contract.

... The Ducks have acquired checking-line forward Nicolas Deslauriers in a trade with the Canadiens. Montreal got a 2020 fourth-round draft pick and freed up $950,000 under the salary cap in completing their trade.

... The Oilers placed defenseman Andrej Sekera on waivers with the intention to buy out the final two years of his contract.

... The Flyers announced they are placing defenseman David Schlemko on waivers with the intention of buying out the last year on his contract.