Meet the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings
Meet the 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings

Go through the gallery for a player-by-player breakdown on the 2018-19 Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
GOALIES
JONATHAN BERNIER: AGE: 30. HT: 6-0. WT: 185. STATS (Colorado): 19-13-3, 2.85 GAA, .913 SV. ANALYSIS: The Wings hope Bernier provides some quality, consistent backup goaltending that has been missing. He could push Jimmy Howard for plenty of playing time.
JIMMY HOWARD: AGE: 34. HT: 6-1. WT: 218. STATS: 22-27-9, 2.85 GAA, .910 SV. ANALYSIS: In the final year of his contract, Howard could be prime bait for contending teams at the trade deadline. Or he could be extended, given this position lacks depth in the organization.
DEFENSEMEN
DENNIS CHOLOWSKI: AGE: 20. HT: 6-0. WT: 180. STATS (Prince George/Portland, WHL): 69 games, 14 goals, 52 assists, 66 points. ANALYSIS: Former first--round draft pick played his way onto the roster with an outstanding preseason. He plays with confidence and is dangerous with the puck on his stick.
TREVOR DALEY: AGE: 35 (Oct. 9). HT: 5-11. WT: 195. STATS: 77 games, 9 goals, 7 assists, 16 points. ANALYSIS: Daley is a calming, veteran influence on a defense that keeps getting younger. He was injured during most of the preseason.
DANNY DEKEYSER: AGE: 28. HT: 6-3. WT: 192. STATS: 65 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. ANALYSIS: Played some of his best, most consistent hockey the second half of last season. His veteran presence becomes crucial right now with Wings’ defense marred with injuries.
JONATHAN ERICSSON: AGE: 34. HT: 6-4. WT: 220. STATS: 81 games, 3 goals, 10 assists, 13 points. ANALYSIS: Missed most of September with injury and may not be ready to begin regular season. Without Ericsson, the Wings are smaller physically and not as experienced on defense.
MIKE GREEN: AGE: 33 (Oct. 12). HT: 6-1. WT: 207. STATS: 66 games, 8 goals, 25 assists, 33 points. ANALYSIS: Was recovering from neck surgery when an infection sent Green off the ice. Green was re-signed to a two-year contract to provide offense from the back end.
JOE HICKETTS: AGE: 22. HT: 5-8. WT: 175. STATS (Grand Rapids, AHL): 67 games, 3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points. ANALYSIS: Not the biggest player around, but few have as big a heart and play with as much passion as Hicketts. He is likely to stay on the final roster until the veteran defensemen get healthy.
FILIP HRONEK: AGE: 20. HT: 6-0. WT: 163. STATS (Grand Rapids, AHL): 67 games, 11 goals, 28 assists, 39 points. ANALYSIS: Scrappy offensive defenseman who will stick around as long as the Red Wings’ defense is decimated with injuries. Hronek does a nice job quarterbacking the power play.
NICK JENSEN: AGE: 28. HT: 6-0. WT: 198. STATS: 81 games, 0 goals, 15 assists, 15 points. ANALYSIS: As the young defensemen get more playing time and become comfortable in the NHL, Jensen could become trade bait at the deadline.
NIKLAS KRONWALL: AGE: 37. HT: 6-0. WT: 194. STATS: 79 games, 4 goals, 23 assists, 27 points. ANALYSIS: The veteran warhorse is in the final year of his contract – and likely final year of his career. It’s a testament to his talent and will that Kronwall remains a key figure on this defense.
LIBOR SULAK: AGE: 24. HT: 6-1. WT: 170. STATS (Finland): 42 games, 9 goals, 23 assists, 32 points. ANALYSIS: Intriguing prospect who has unique athleticism and can out-skate some of his mistakes. Still raw defensively, and time in the AHL could be valuable this season once all the Wings’ injuries clear up.
FORWARDS
JUSTIN ABDELKADER: AGE: 31. HT: 6-2. WT: 214. STATS: 75 games, 13 goals, 22 assists, 35 points. ANALYSIS: Abdelkader has the ability to fill a variety of roles, which makes him vital on this roster.
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU: AGE: 24. HT: 6-2. WT: 188. STATS: 71 games, 16 goals, 17 assists, 33 points. ANALYSIS: Given increased ice time in the preseason, Athanasiou was among the most impressive players on the roster. It’ll be interesting to watch if that carries over into the regular season.
TYLER BERTUZZI: AGE: 23. HT: 6-0. WT: 190. STATS: 48 games, 7 goals, 17 assists, 24 points. ANALYSIS: Gritty winger who can play up and down the lineup and be effective in a variety of ways. Bertuzzi has matured into multi-talented hockey player.
CHRISTOFFER EHN: AGE: 22. HT: 6-3. WT: 181. STATS (Sweden): 50 games, 7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points. ANALYSIS: The surprise of training camp, Ehn displayed skating ability, defensive know-how, quickness and enough offensive talent to make the final roster.
MARTIN FRK: AGE: 25. HT: 6-1. WT: 205. STATS: 68 games, 11 goals, 14 assists, 25 points. ANALYSIS: Missed much of training camp and the preseason with a back injury but Frk showed enough last season – particularly with that dangerous shot – to nail down a roster spot. Must be more of a factor at even strength.
LUKE GLENDENING: AGE: 29. HT: 5-11. WT: 192. STATS: 69 games, 11 goals, 8 assists, 19 points. ANALYSIS: With several similar players on the rise in the organization, Glendening could become a valuable trade piece for contenders looking for a tough, gritty defensive forward.
DARREN HELM: AGE: 31. HT: 6-0. WT: 196. STATS: 75 games, 13 goals, 18 assists, 31 points. ANALYSIS: Helm retains his trademark speed. He knows how to defend and is a fine penalty killer.
DYLAN LARKIN: AGE: 22. HT: 6-1. WT: 198. STATS: 82 games, 16 goals, 47 assists, 63 points. ANALYSIS: Growing into one of the best two-way forwards in the NHL, Larkin took major positive steps in his career last season and the Red Wings need more progress this winter.
ANTHONY MANTHA: AGE: 24. HT: 6-5. WT: 225. STATS: 80 games, 24 goals, 24 assists, 48 points. ANALYSIS: Few players in the NHL have Mantha’s combination of size and goal-scoring ability. But he needs to with play with consistent passion and can’t disappear from scoresheets for long periods of time.
FRANS NIELSEN: AGE: 34. HT: 6-1. WT: 188. STATS: 79 games, 16 goals, 17 assists, 33 points. ANALYSIS: With Henrik Zetterberg’s retirement, Nielsen has an increased role on this roster. But in the near future, Nielsen’s talent and character might be more suited on a playoff contender rather than this rebuilding team.
GUSTAV NYQUIST: AGE: 29. HT: 5-11. WT: 184. STATS: 82 games, 21 goals, 19 assists, 40 points. ANALYSIS: In the final year of his contract, Nyquist likely will become a prime trade chip at the deadline. Nyquist was one of the better Red Wings throughout training camp and preseason games.
MICHAEL RASMUSSEN: AGE: 19. HT: 6-6. WT: 215. STATS (Tri-City, WHL): 47 games, 31 goals, 28 assists, 59 points. ANALYSIS: Rasmussen probably deserved a roster spot last year but his age and other roster considerations worked against him. This season, Rasmussen absolutely played his way onto the roster, looking like a poised veteran on the ice.
EVGENY SVECHNIKOV: AGE: 21. HT: 6-2. WT: 199. STATS (Grand Rapids, AHL): 57 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. ANALYSIS: Slowed by an injury currently, the Red Wings are deciding whether to keep Svechnikov in the NHL or return him to Grand Rapids. Looked a bit quicker, faster in training camp, and was effective around the net.
THOMAS VANEK: AGE: 34. HT: 6-2. WT: 214. STATS (Columbus/Vancouver): 80 games, 24 goals, 32 assists, 56 points. ANALYSIS: There was some fan unrest when the Red Wings brought Vanek back, but nobody can deny he makes his linemates better with his creative passing and offensive instincts. He possesses a terrific offensive mind.
LUKE WITKOWSKI: AGE: 28. HT: 6-2. WT: 210. STATS: 31 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. ANALYSIS: The Wings’ main physical presence, Witkowski could be traveling between Detroit and Grand Rapids quite a bit this season.
    Detroit — The importance of being Michael Rasmussen is that he can score, he is getting more physical and he fills what might be a key slot in the Red Wings’ rebuilding plans.

    That the ninth overall pick in 2017 also seems mature beyond his years speaks of the character and wisdom the Wings seek in drafted personnel. And, the 19-year-old from British Columbia may come with a dividend.

    At what might be a key point in their reconstruction, Rasmussen may help smash the Wings’ habitually conservative method of developing players.

    Just 18 games into his pro career, he is proving effective.

    Thoughts his sort of development could have happened in the American Hockey League, let alone another year in juniors, should be banished.

    More: Thanksgiving no longer benchmark for rebuilding Wings

    More: Concussion suits against NHL face headwinds

    He is growing accustomed to the NHL because he is playing in the NHL.

    Maybe other Red Wings’ prospects in this and future seasons of redeveloping the once-perennial Stanley Cup contender will benefit from Rasmussen’s ability to adjust to a sometimes-confounding new reality and grab his piece of it.

    “I don’t know that it’s anything too specific,” Rasmussen said, when asked after practice Tuesday why the puck is starting to go in for him, with some regularity. “I’ve had lots of chances.

    “I don’t really know the exact reason. I just try to play my best and play in a way that will help the team.”

    In the first nine games, Rasmussen had an assist. He looked, at times, ineffective.

    A return to major junior hockey might have seemed an alternative. But, the fact of the matter is even Grand Rapids would have been a mistake.

    And yet, if the rules governing relations between the NHL and major junior hockey allowed Rasmussen to go the AHL, he might well be skating for the Griffins instead of producing for the Red Wings.

    In the nine games before Wednesday, Rasmussen scored five goals and assisted on one. He is on pace for a 20-goal season his rookie year.

    Tough to do, from over by Lake Michigan. Unless, they traded him to the Blackhawks.

    History lesson

    Only five other teenagers in the 92-year history of the Red Wings scored goals in three consecutive games: Ted Lindsay, Gordie Howe, Lane Lambert, Steve Yzerman and Dylan Larkin.

    (Alex Delvecchio came close, at age 19, with points in three consecutive, from November 7-11, 1951. But his assist Nov. 10 against the Maple Leafs came without a goal.)

    “Has he developed?” coach Jeff Blashill said, of Rasmussen. “Yes.

    “Has he gotten better from day one? Yes. That’s for sure.

    “Where? He’s skating better for sure.”

    But Blashill said he is not certain Rasmussen is much quicker or better adapted to the speed of NHL play.

    He said he is certain, however, Ramussen adjusted his attitude.

    “I think he’s learned that when he has the puck or he doesn’t have the puck, he just has to skate more,” Blashill said. “He’s a good skater, and he just has to make sure he’s moving his feet.”

    Doing so gets him more ice time, Blashill said. It also gets Rasmussen closer to his office.

    “I think in the offensive zone he’s gotten better at knocking people off the puck,” Blashill said.

    Indeed, Rasmussen is less often seen with his head jerking back after a hit. The big man is doing some initiating.

    “I think we’ve had to remind him a couple of times, but he’s gotten a little more physical,” Blashill said. “So, now, he’s winning more physical battles.”

    That is sort of like Rasmussen negotiating his commute to his office.

    “Those two things combined allow him to do what he does best,” the Wings’ coach said. “And that’s being at the net when the shot comes in from the point.”

    Striving for greatness

    Blashill said he is not certain Rasmussen has learned most or all of the skills and techniques to stay in his office, once he gets there. But he is learning.

    And, the puck is going in.

    “He’s like Larks,” Blashill said, comparing Rasmussen with Larkin. “He wants to be a great player.”

    Meanwhile, a line of players have spent arguably too much time in Grand Rapids wondering what it takes to play in Detroit, for the Red Wings.

    Rasmussen is proof that at least some guys can learn in the big new arena on Woodward Avenue.

    And, the confidence engendered by beginning to accomplish it in the NHL is paramount.

    “It goes right along with your skill and your ability,” Rasmussen said, of confidence. “I try to do an OK job of staying even keel on my confidence and staying upbeat and all that.

    “It can be a tough thing to possess,” the earnest young forward added. 

    “But it’s a thing you’ve got to try to master because it’s important.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupa

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE