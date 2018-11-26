Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, second from right, celebrates his empty net goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period during a game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 26, 2018. Columbus defeated Detroit 7-5. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit — The Red Wings are beginning to slip the wrong way in the standings.

For all the positive work they put in most of this month, the Wings stretched their current losing streak to three games Monday with a wild 7-5 loss to Columbus.

The Wings had some traction toward another dramatic comeback, but couldn’t complete the deal this time.

Anthony Mantha twice cut the deficit to one goal in the third period — with a goal just 39 seconds into the final period cut the Jackets’ lead to 5-4 and had everyone in Little Caesars Arena thinking comeback again — and yet again at 6-5 when Mantha scored at 17:48.

But the Wings couldn’t get the equalizer.

Columbus regained a two-goal advantage on Pierre-Luc Dubois’ second goal of the game, at 3:34.

Boone Jenner’s shot bounced off goaltender Jonathan Bernier and the post, but never crossed the goal line. Dubois tucked the goal into the net — video confirmed it after countless minutes of review — and Columbus had a 6-4 lead.

Mantha made it a one-goal game again, 6-5, with his ninth goal at 17:48, a similar play, Mantha snapping a shot off the rush.

But Columbus' Seth Jones scored an empty-net goal with 1:31 left.

The loss was the third consecutive for the Wings (10-11-3, 23 points), who looked like the October Red Wings for much of the first period (which isn’t a good thing).

The Jackets took a 3-0 lead after one period, and led 5-1 at one point of the second period.

But Mike Green and Dennis Cholowski (power play) had Wings goals to end the period, giving the Red Wings that two-goal deficit heading into the third period they’ve had so much success overcoming this season.

Mantha’s goal made it close, but the one-goal deficit was as close as the Wings got against the talented Blue Jackets.

“(Columbus is a) skilled, fast team,” said Cholowski after the morning skate. “They have some real good skill players up front, a couple of defensemen back there that are always up in the rush and threatening offensively.

“It’s a fast team.”

And for most of the time Monday, particularly the first period, the Jackets were the better team.

But, again, the Wings didn’t go away despite facing 4-goal and 3- goal deficits.

Gustav Nyquist opened the Wings’ scoring just 44 seconds into the second period, his third goal, redirecting a Danny DeKeyser shot past Bobrovsky.

Josh Anderson, Artemi Panarin (power play), Markus Nutivaara and Boone Jenner also provided Blue Jackets goals.

The Jackets (14-8-2, 30 points) have won five of seven games and won the season series from the Wings 2-1 (one of the wins was in overtime).

“They’re a really good team,” said coach Jeff Blashill, after Monday’s morning skate. “Look at their team. They’ve got a couple high-end guys up front, (Cam) Atkinson is playing at a high level, I’ve coached him at a couple events, last year’s world championships, he’s an elite player. Obviously Panarin has been an elite player in this league for a few years. Dubois is certainly developing into that.”

But Blashill was quick to point that nearly every team in the NHL these days are generally in the same position.

“You’re facing a real good team and you have to play your best hockey to put yourself in position to win games,” Blashill said. “Then you have to find ways at that point to make the big plays at big moments.

“But I also think we’ve proven to ourselves that when we play our best hockey, we can take on anybody.”

First periods haven’t been kind to the Wings the past several weeks, and this one wasn’t any better.

Columbus put three pucks past goaltender Jimmy Howard — Bernier replaced Howard to begin the second period —and outshot the Wings 16-9.

Nyquist’ goal — ending an eight-game drought — early in the second period energized the Wings briefly.

But Nutivaara’s blast from the point at 5:02, and Jenner capping a 4-on-2 rush.

Goals by Green and Cholowski cut the Columbus lead to 5-3 and gave the Wings momentum.

Green scored his second at 8:05 of the second period, after a turnover by the Jackets’ David Savard, who put the puck right on Green’s stick.

