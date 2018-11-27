Philadelphia Flyers Bob Dailey, left, gives Toronto Maple Leafs Dan Maloney a shot to the head with his stick early in the game in Philadelphia, Oct. 12, 1980. Dailey and Maloney engaged in a fight after the incident. Maloney, who played for the Detroit Red Wings from 1975-77, died Nov. 19 in his hometown of Barrie, Ontario. He was 69. (Photo: Clem Murray, AP)

The funeral for former Red Wings forward Dan Maloney was held on Monday in his hometown in Barrie, Ontario.

Maloney died on Nov. 19 at age 68. No cause of death was given. The NHL Alumni Association announced Maloney’s death on its Twitter account.

Maloney played 179 games in three years with the Red Wings from 1975-77. The rugged winger scored 66 goals with 81 assists for 147 points with 418 minutes in penalties.

In 737 career games with the Chicago Black Hawks, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings from 1970-82, Maloney scored 192 goals with 259 assists for 451 points and 1,489 minutes in penalties.

In 40 career playoff games (the Wings missed the playoffs from 1975-77), Maloney had four goals with seven assists for 11 points and 35 minutes in penalties.

Maloney also coached the Maple Leafs from 1984-86 and the Winnipeg Jets from 1986-89. His career coaching record was 136-193-43 in 372 games.

“It’s a sad day,” former Maple Leafs and Red Wings center Darryl Sittler told torontosun.com. “He was a fierce competitor who stuck up for his teammates. He died way too soon.”