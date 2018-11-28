Former captain Steve Yzerman is introduced for the post-game ceremony. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils during the last game at Joe Louis Arena, in Detroit, April 9, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman is a candidate to become the next general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers, however, don’t think they have much of a chance to lure Yzerman to Philadelphia.

"I spent some time in Detroit, and I know Yzerman a little bit," Dave Scott, CEO of the Flyers' parent company, Comcast Spectacor, told Philly.com. "My sense is he's pretty committed to someday getting back to Detroit. I think his family is still there. He really put roots down there, and (Red Wings GM) Kenny Holland is getting to a point in his life he's probably going to do different things someday."

Scott said Yzerman and Ron Francis are among the candidates to replace Ron Hextall. Sources also told Philly.com that former Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is a candidate for the Flyers job, as well. Francis is former GM of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Speculation that Yzerman would return to Detroit began when he announced in September he was stepping down as Lightning GM.

Yzerman, 53, never sold his home in Metro Detroit, where his wife and three daughters continued to live after he took the Tampa Bay job in 2010. Yzerman played for the Red Wings from 1983-2006 and led them to three Stanley Cups.

Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, now an analyst for Fox Sports Detroit, said during a radio interview in October that he believed it was "inevitable" that Yzerman return to the Red Wings in a front-office role.

Holland, 63, has been the Red Wings’ GM since 1997. He was given a two-year contract extension during this past offseason.