Red Wings special postgame ceremony at Joe Louis Arena
Former Red Wings and players cover the ice for the
Former Red Wings and players cover the ice for the ceremony after the final game at Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Former Red Wings coach Bowman, Vladimir Konstantinov
Former Red Wings coach Bowman, Vladimir Konstantinov and Doug Brown hang out in the Zamboni tunnel before the start of the postgame ceremonies. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman is introduced
Former Red Wing captain Steve Yzerman is introduced at the postgame ceremony. David Guralnick , Detroit News
Former Red Wing captain Nicklas Lidstrom is introduced
Former Red Wing captain Nicklas Lidstrom is introduced at the postgame ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A fan cheers while walking down the aisle during the
A fan cheers while walking down the aisle during the ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wing captain Henrik Zetterberg is introduced at
Red Wing captain Henrik Zetterberg is introduced at the postgame ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Former Red Wings players are interviewed during the
Former Red Wings players are interviewed during the ceremony. From left, Ken Daniels, Mickey Redmond, Justin Abdelkader, Darren McCarty, Tomas Holmstrom, Mike Vernon. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The ice is covered with color, players and coaches
The ice is covered with color, players and coaches for the ceremony after the final game at Joe Louis Arena. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Red Wings' Darren McCarty walks over to the spot where
Red Wings' Darren McCarty walks over to the spot where he and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux had their legendary fight. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans cheer while Red Wings players and coaches, present
Fans cheer while Red Wings players and coaches, present and past, gather on the ice for a special ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wings Justin Abdelkader, Darren McCarty, Tomas Holmstrom
Wings Justin Abdelkader, Darren McCarty, Tomas Holmstrom and Mike Vernon reminisce about days and games past on stage. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fireworks go off during the special ceremony.
Fireworks go off during the special ceremony. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The players and alumni raise their sticks to close
The players and alumni raise their sticks to close out the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Confetti falls as the ceremony ends.
Confetti falls as the ceremony ends. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players and alumni raise their sticks to close
The players and alumni raise their sticks to close out the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Mike Sawchuk, son of Red Wings great Terry Sawchuk,
Mike Sawchuk, son of Red Wings great Terry Sawchuk, chats with former Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman after the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
From left, Mikael Samuelsson, Niklas Kronwall, and
From left, Mikael Samuelsson, Niklas Kronwall, and Tomas Holmstrom chat after the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Riley Sheahan, left, gets a hug from
Detroit center Riley Sheahan, left, gets a hug from Dan Cleary after the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill,left, and University
Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill,left, and University of Michigan head hockey coach Red Berenson chat after the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The ashes of Bob Probert were allegedly spread in the
The ashes of Bob Probert were allegedly spread in the Red Wings' penalty box by Joey Kocur. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tomas Holmstrom, left, and Nicklas Lidstrom pretend
Tomas Holmstrom, left, and Nicklas Lidstrom pretend to face off at center ice after the ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman is a candidate to become the next general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The Flyers, however, don’t think they have much of a chance to lure Yzerman to Philadelphia.

    "I spent some time in Detroit, and I know Yzerman a little bit," Dave Scott, CEO of the Flyers' parent company, Comcast Spectacor, told Philly.com. "My sense is he's pretty committed to someday getting back to Detroit. I think his family is still there. He really put roots down there, and (Red Wings GM) Kenny Holland is getting to a point in his life he's probably going to do different things someday."

    Scott said Yzerman and Ron Francis are among the candidates to replace Ron Hextall. Sources also told Philly.com that former Minnesota Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is a candidate for the Flyers job, as well. Francis is former GM of the Carolina Hurricanes.

    Speculation that Yzerman would return to Detroit began when he announced in September he was stepping down as Lightning GM.

    Yzerman, 53, never sold his home in Metro Detroit, where his wife and three daughters continued to live after he took the Tampa Bay job in 2010. Yzerman played for the Red Wings from 1983-2006 and led them to three Stanley Cups.

    Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood, now an analyst for Fox Sports Detroit, said during a radio interview in October that he believed it was "inevitable" that Yzerman return to the Red Wings in a front-office role.

    Holland, 63, has been the Red Wings’ GM since 1997. He was given a two-year contract extension during this past offseason.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

