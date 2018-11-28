Joe Louis Arena, as seen from memory lane
Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration
Confetti falls from the rafters as the celebration begins at Joe Louis Arena after the Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 5 to win the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2002. It was the second time the Red Wings raised the Cup on the ice of Joe Louis Arena. Now, the old barn on the river is about to close, but it leaves us with plenty of memories. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
The building site for the future Joe Louis Arena is
The building site for the future Joe Louis Arena is seen on July 11, 1978, nestled on the Detroit River next to Cobo Hall. The Detroit News archives
The steel structure of the arena starts to take shape
The steel structure of the arena starts to take shape by November 6, 1978. The city-owned facility would cost $57 million to build. The Detroit News archives
Concrete is poured to make the floor of the Joe Louis
Concrete is poured to make the floor of the Joe Louis Arena rink on Nov. 1, 1979. The Detroit News archives
After its opening on December 12, 1979, the first big
After its opening on December 12, 1979, the first big sports event at the arena was the NHL All-Star game on Feb. 5, 1980. Former Red Wing Gordie Howe, at age 51, was playing for the Hartford Whalers. The crowd at the Joe gave him a thunderous ovation, as Mike Murphy (12) of Los Angeles (12) and Reed Larson (28) of Detroit looked on. Associated Press
A shower of balloons drop from the top of Joe Louis
A shower of balloons drop from the top of Joe Louis Arena, where the Republican National Convention was held in July 1980. Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and
Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy wave from the podium of Joe Louis Arena July 17, 1980, near the conclusion of the 32nd Republican National Convention. Associated Press
Jim (the Anvil) Neidhart finds his head in a lock by
Jim (the Anvil) Neidhart finds his head in a lock by his brother-in-law, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, during a pro wrestling match at Joe Louis Arena on February 3, 1985. Neidhart and Hart also teamed together as the Hart Foundation, considered one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. The Detroit News archives
Before the Palace of Auburn Hills opened in 1988,
Before the Palace of Auburn Hills opened in 1988, Joe Louis Arena was the largest concert venue in Michigan. Favorite son Bob Seger performs sold-out shows at the Joe with the Silver Bullet Band in February 1987. His American Storm Tour ended there on March 19, 1987, after 106 shows. The Detroit News archives
Olympic gold medalists Jayne Torvill and Christopher
Olympic gold medalists Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean of Great Britain, the first ice dancing pair to achieve a perfect 6.0 routine, rehearse for a performance at Joe Louis Arena, November 14, 1989. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News archives
The Detroit Turbos, a Major Indoor Lacrosse League
The Detroit Turbos, a Major Indoor Lacrosse League team from 1989 to 1994, played at Joe Louis Arena. They won the league's championship in 1991. The Detroit News archives
The Red Wings' Bob Probert, left, and the New Jersey
The Red Wings' Bob Probert, left, and the New Jersey Devils' Troy Crowder square off in a titanic fight in 1991, a season notable in retrospect as the beginning of the Red Wings' streak of 25 consecutive playoff appearances. The Detroit News archives
Arnold Schwarzennegger, then chairman of the President's
Arnold Schwarzennegger, then chairman of the President's Council on Physical Fitness under George H.W. Bush, works out with Gov. John Engler during a youth fitness rally at Joe Louis Arena in 1992. The Detroit News archives
Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference
Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks during a news conference January 7, 1994 at Joe Louis Arena, describing how she was attacked the previous day after a practice session at Cobo Arena for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at JLA. The attacker, it was later learned, was hired by the husband and bodyguard of Kerrigan skating rival Tonya Harding. The Detroit News archives
June 7, 1997: Captain Steve Yzerman and the Detroit
June 7, 1997: Captain Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings sweep the Philadelphia Flyers and hoist their first Stanley Cup since 1955, to the delirious cheers of the Joe Louis Arena crowd. Robert Laberge, Allsport, Getty Images
The 1996-97 Red Wings gather for a team photo with
The 1996-97 Red Wings gather for a team photo with the Stanley Cup shortly after their victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
In the 1996 Western Conference Finals, Claude Lemieux
In the 1996 Western Conference Finals, Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalance hit Red Wing Kris Draper into the boards from behind, breaking his cheek, jaw and orbital bone. On March 26, 1997, the Red Wings got their revenge. Darren McCarty, right, hit Lemieux with a series of blows, as Lemieux fell to the ice and covered his head. A melee ensued. The Detroit News archives
Even the goalies got into the act. Colorado Avalanche
Even the goalies got into the act. Colorado Avalanche goaltender Patrick Roy, left, takes a punch from Detroit Red Wings' goaltender Mike Vernon during the March 26, 1997 brawl. Tom Pidgeon, AP
October 16, 1998: At the Red Wings' home opener against
October 16, 1998: At the Red Wings' home opener against St. Louis, former defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov gives a thumbs-up to the crowd. The team also displayed the Stanley Cup. Its 1996-97 championship season was dedicated to Konstantinov and massage therapist Sergei Mnatsakanov, injured in the 1997 limousine crash. The theme of the season was "Believe." David Guralnick, Detroit News
April 1, 1998: Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood would
April 1, 1998: Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood would get his chance to trade blows with Patrick Roy when the Avalanche returned to the Joe. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
From left, Igor Larionov, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Vyacheslav
From left, Igor Larionov, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Vyacheslav Kozlov wait for a faceoff in a February 1999 game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
In 2011, three future Hall of Famers would join the
In 2011, three future Hall of Famers would join the Red Wings: From left, Luc Robitaille, Dominik Hasek, and Brett Hull. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Steve Yzerman takes a shot in 2001 in a 4-3 win over
Steve Yzerman takes a shot in 2001 in a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Coach Scotty Bowman and Brett Hull put their arms around
Coach Scotty Bowman and Brett Hull put their arms around each other in the locker room after winning the Stanley Cup in 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Kirk Maltby, left, gets interrupted while shaving his
Kirk Maltby, left, gets interrupted while shaving his playoff beard to get a kiss from Kris Draper in the locker room after the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup on June 14, 2002. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Captain Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of
Captain Steve Yzerman carries the Stanley Cup out of Joe Louis Arena on June 14, 2002, en route to a summer-long celebration. Alan Lessig, The Detroit News
Khailin Howe of the Livonia Knights, a team in a 12-and-under
Khailin Howe of the Livonia Knights, a team in a 12-and-under girls hockey league, holds onto the team mascot, a stuffed SpongeBob SquarePants doll, during their pep-talk before the start of their championship game against the Ann Arbor Cougars at Joe Louis Arena in 2003. David Guralnick, Detroit News
January 28, 2006: University of Michigan's David Rohlfs
January 28, 2006: University of Michigan's David Rohlfs gets a goal past Michigan State goalie Jeff Lerg during college hockey action at the arena, which hosted the Great Lakes Invitational and the Big Ten Conference hockey tournament over the years. Detroit News archives
Tomas Holmstrom, left, always a presence around the
Tomas Holmstrom, left, always a presence around the net, and Henrik Zetterberg can't get the puck past Edmonton goalie Dwayne Roloson when the Red Wings met the Edmonton Oilers on November 8, 2006. David Guralnick, Detroit News
November 22, 2006: Red Wings legend Gordie Howe addresses
November 22, 2006: Red Wings legend Gordie Howe addresses the crowd and the media at the dedication ceremony for a new Gordie Howe Entrance to Joe Louis Arena. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Karen Newman, the longtime singer of the national anthem
Karen Newman, the longtime singer of the national anthem at the Joe, sings before Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals as the Red Wings met the Edmonton Oilers on April 29, 2006. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Showing off their Stanley Cup rings on September 24,
Showing off their Stanley Cup rings on September 24, 2007 are the men who guided the Red Wings for decades: From left, Scotty Bowman (former coach/advisor), Ken Holland (general manager), Jim Nill (assistant general manager), Mike Ilitch (owner), and Jim Devellano (senior vice-president/alternate governor). David Guralnick, Detroit News
September 9, 2006: Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left,
September 9, 2006: Shock forward Cheryl Ford, left, jumps on the back of assistant coach Rick Mahorn as the Detroit Shock seal the victory over the defending champions, the Sacramento Monarchs, in Game 5 of the WNBA Finals at Joe Louis Arena. It was the second league championship for the Shock. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne
Shock forward Cheryl Ford, right, sprays champagne on assistant coach Rick Mahorn in the locker room as the team celebrates its championship on September 9, 2006. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
April 10, 2007: A statue of Gordie Howe made from white
April 10, 2007: A statue of Gordie Howe made from white bronze and glass took artist Omri Amrany five months to make. Howe was pleased to do the honors at the dedication ceremony. David Guralnick, Detroit News
May 20, 2007: Joe Louis Arena Building Manager Al
May 20, 2007: Joe Louis Arena Building Manager Al Sobotka picks up an octopus that was tossed onto the ice before the start of the game and exhorts the crowd. It was Game 5 of the Red Wings vs. the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals. This time, the Red Wings would lose the game and the series. David Guralnick, Detroit News
October 3, 2007: Goalie Dominik Hasek makes one of
October 3, 2007: Goalie Dominik Hasek makes one of his sprawling, signature saves on Anaheim's Corey Perry in the final shot of an overtime shootout to win the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Stadium mascot Al the Octopus works up a hatred for
Stadium mascot Al the Octopus works up a hatred for the Dallas Stars as fans gather for a playoff game on May 8, 2008. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law
Red Wings fans Tom Klock of Allen Park and his son-in-law Ron Wernette of Sylvan Lake admire the statue of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe just inside the west entrance to Joe Louis Arena on May 26, 2008. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
May 26, 2008: Kid Rock pounds the glass as Tomas Holmstrom
May 26, 2008: Kid Rock pounds the glass as Tomas Holmstrom celebrates his first period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. David Guralnick, Detroit News
May 4, 2010: Fans make their way up the stairs to the
May 4, 2010: Fans make their way up the stairs to the entrance of Joe Louis Arena for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The longtime TV voices of the Red Wings, play-by-play
The longtime TV voices of the Red Wings, play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels, left, and color commentator Mickey Redmond, do a pre-game segment on November 5, 2011. Daniels moved from the CBC to pair on the air with Redmond in 1997. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Red Wings fans' two favorite Swedes, Nicklas Lidstrom,
Red Wings fans' two favorite Swedes, Nicklas Lidstrom, left, and Tomas Holmstrom, share a relaxed moment at Joe Louis Arena on September 29, 2011. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Feb. 17, 2012: Pavel Datsyuk, whose amazing puck-handling
Feb. 17, 2012: Pavel Datsyuk, whose amazing puck-handling skills entertained fans at the Joe for 14 years, celebrates a game winning goal in front of Nashville's Pekka Rinne, Ryan Suter, and Shea Weber with five seconds remaining in the third period. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mireille Goyette from Quebec, front, practices with
Mireille Goyette from Quebec, front, practices with her fellow performers for Cirque Du Soleil's Quidam tour at Joe Louis Arena on January 31, 2012. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Three-year-old Jakob Endreszl of Garden City sprawls
Three-year-old Jakob Endreszl of Garden City sprawls on the ice during a public skating opportunity at Joe Louis Arena on September 24, 2012. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
May 20, 2013: An octopus thrower gets caught in the
May 20, 2013: An octopus thrower gets caught in the act before the start of Game 2 of the Red Wings' Western Conference Semi-Finals game vs. the Chicago Blackhawks. David Guralnick, Detroit News
March 6, 2014: As Nicklas Lidstrom and his family
March 6, 2014: As Nicklas Lidstrom and his family watches, his number 5 is lifted to the rafters to join the rest of the Red Wings legends' retired jerseys. Lidstrom called it a career after four Stanley Cups, 12 All-Star honors, seven Norris Trophies, an Olympic gold medal and a Conn Smythe Trophy. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit's Riley Sheahan, left, and Niklas Kronwall
Detroit's Riley Sheahan, left, and Niklas Kronwall keep the puck away from Minnesota center Mikko Koivu in a game vs. the Minnesota Wild at Joe Louis Arena on January 20, 2015. David Guralnick, Detroit News
April 17, 2016: Former player Darren McCarty raises
April 17, 2016: Former player Darren McCarty raises a flag in front of Al the Octopus during the pregame ceremony for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning. David Guralnick, Detroit News
April 14, 2016: To celebrate the 25th consecutive year
April 14, 2016: To celebrate the 25th consecutive year of reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the names of all the players who donned the "Winged Wheel" during the team's historic streak are attached to the Riverfront Entrance steps. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
October 17, 2016: Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg
October 17, 2016: Detroit captain Henrik Zetterberg high-fives fans at the arena during a "red carpet" arrival for the team before the home opener vs. the Ottawa Senators. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Linesman Ryan Galloway gives a puck to 11-year-old
Linesman Ryan Galloway gives a puck to 11-year-old Carter Jamieson, of Holland, during a timeout in the game vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 1, 2017. Another fan, another memory to cherish. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit -- Steve Yzerman is in the news again. 

    The Flyers and team CEO Dave Scott say Yzerman is a candidate to take over as GM -- though Scott admits convincing Yzerman to take over for the fired Ron Hextall in Philadelphia is a long shot.

    “Look, the Philadelphia Flyers are big-game hunters, and you’re the Flyers, you’re going to ask about Steve Yzerman,” said Elliotte Friedman, Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada analyst. “You have to do your due diligence.”

    But the predominant theory around the hockey world is that Yzerman will return to the Red Wings at some point -- after he is out of his contract with Tampa on July 1.

    “Anything can happen in professional sports, but I would bet most of us would think it will happen someday,” Friedman said of Yzerman returning to Detroit. 

    More: Red Wings' Anthony Mantha turning around his season

    The Flyers would be a good fit for Yzerman in some ways, if he were to consider Philadelphia an option.

    Yzerman took on a new role in the Tampa organization in September, stepping down as general manager, to be closer to his family, which still resides in Metro Detroit.

    Philadelphia would be a closer flight than Tampa, and the Flyers have the pieces in place to be competitive fairly quickly.

    “It’s a great organization, great tradition, stable ownership, and they have check a lot of the boxes that Stevie would be looking for,” said Kevin Weekes, NHL Network analyst. “But do they have as many boxes checked off as Detroit?

    “If you take Stevie at his word, about being closer to his family, and I know that’s important to him, I just think the Red Wings is where he’ll land ultimately.”

    The Flyers reportedly have four candidates for the GM job.

    “I spent some time in Detroit, and I know Yzerman a little bit,” Scott told Philly.com. “My sense is he's pretty committed to someday getting back to Detroit. I think his family is still there. He really put roots down there, and (Red Wings GM) Kenny Holland is getting to a point in his life he's probably going to do different things someday.”

    The Wings extended Holland, 63, for two more seasons, and Holland has shown no inclination toward retirement or moving to a consulting position in the organization

    Holland has been the Wings’ general manager since 1997, and been a part of four Stanley Cups with the Wings.

    “They have a lot of respect for each other,” said Friedman of the relationship between Yzerman and Holland. “It is business, though. There is time, it’s not like they have to do anything right away.

    “They’d have to figure out how to make it all work.”

    Yzerman, 53, is contractually bound to the Lightning – he is doing consulting work for them currently – until July 1, at which point he’d be free to work wherever he wants.

    Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, has been asked about Yzerman on several occasions in the past few months, but has declined to talk about an employee of another organization.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

