Detroit — On his bobblehead night Wednesday Tyler Bertuzzi celebrated in the best way possible — by scoring goals.

Bertuzzi had two of them, and the second one proved to be the winner in the third period, in a 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

Doing what he does so well, collecting loose pucks near the net, Bertuzzi pounced on a loose puck and beat goalie Jake Allen at 13 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period, snapping a 3-3 tie.

It was Bertuzzi's eighth goal of the season and the second of the game — the first, again, batting in a loose puck in the crease in the second period.

The victory stopped a three-game losing streak for the Wings (11-11-3).

David Perron tied the score 3-3 at 8:04 of the third period, his second goal of the game, after the Blues had dominated for several shifts.

Perron wheeled from behind the net, and tapped a loose puck past goaltender Jimmy Howard for his eighth goal.

The Wings received good news on the health front, getting defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (lower body) back from injury — but promptly lost defenseman Trevor Daley (lower body) after the first period.

Daley’s availability for this weekend’s game was unclear.

Goals by Thomas Vanek, Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi, all in just under seven minutes in the second period, put the Wings ahead 3-0 in the second period.

But the Blues roared back, thanks to a Wings parade to the penalty box.

With Bertuzzi off for holding, Perron cut the Wings lead to 3-1 at 13:37.

Then, with Mike Green in the box for hooking, Vladimir Tarasenko’s one-timer cut the lead to 3-2 at 15:16.

The Blues came into the game as one of the disappointing teams in the NHL, at the bottom of the Central Division, after being regarded as a playoff contender by many analysts over the the summer.

After Wednesday’s morning skate, coach Jeff Blashill felt the Blues could very well still be.

“They’re a good team,” Blashill said. “The thing about the NHL, you catch a team at a certain time and their record might be this and two weeks later, it might be totally something different because that’s how close everybody is.

“I’ve said it time and again and people get sick of me saying it, but that’s the reality. The league is so paper thin, from one team to the next. They’re a real good hockey team, look at the lineup.”

Blashill mentioned how the Blues power play (ranked 10th) has been a strength during the season, and it did get St. Louis back in the second period

“We could be talking about St. Louis in a month and everybody could be speaking about how great they’re playing,” Blashill said.

But it was the Wings who were flying early, pouncing on a disinterested Blues defense.

Vanek opened the scoring with his third goal, ending an 8-game drought — Vanek also missed three weeks with a knee injury — his first goal since Oct. 20.

The Wings’ controlled the puck on the shift, with Gustav Nyquist finally taking the puck behind the net, then finding Vanek alone in the slot.

“Thomas’ start to the year was a bit slow and I’d say since he’s been back, it’s been similar,” Blashill said Wednesday morning. “It’s a speed league in a lot of ways, and space, and Thomas creates space with his brain. But until he can come back going full out, it’s hard to create some of that space.

“It’s just a matter of time when he feels a bit better and he makes some of those plays,” said Blashill, who would be proven correct later that evening.

Athanasiou made it 2-0 at 7:17 with his team-leading 11th goal.

Vanek found Green dot-to-dot, got the Blues moving, and Green found Athansiou alone in the slot, with Athanasiou having a largely open net.

Bertuzzi capped the flurry with his seventh goal, at 13:37, on a puck Allen stopped, but couldn’t control, Bertuzzi tapping it in from the crease.

The Wings were intent on getting shots toward Allen, who has been inconsistent this season.

“It’s just a key of putting pucks on net for us,” Anthony Mantha said. “Their goaltending has had ups and down this season.”

