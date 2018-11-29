Number one-rated NHL draft prospect Jack Hughes poses for a photo in downtown Detroit. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Jack Hughes, the consensus No. 1 prospect for the 2019 NHL draft, talks about high expectations, his hockey-playing brothers and the success of his NTDP teammates in this special edition of The Detroit News Red Wings Report.

Hughes is one of eight players from USA Hockey's under-18 team with the National Team Development Program who are rated as first-round prospects for the draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 21-22, 2019.

Here are some of the highlights of the show:

► 1:00: NTDP captain Jack Hughes, forward Cole Caufield

► 3:15: Hughes on possibly playing for the Red Wings

► 6:50: Hughes' highlight-reel goal against the Gamblers

► 11:30: NTDP forwards Trevor Zegras, Matthew Boldy

► 19:20: NTTP defenseman Alex Vlasic, goalie Spencer Knight