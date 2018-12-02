Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, moves the puck away from Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period on Sunday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Red Wings fought hard but lost, 2-0, to the high-scoring Avalanche Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, breaking their two-game winning streak.

In a game that featured Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha winning big fights in the third period, but a dearth of shots on goal by the Wings after the first period, the Avalanche got out of town with the win.

The Red Wings got off to a fine start. They were the better team in the first period.

But, after that, they got only 11 shots on goal and mostly busied themselves trying to defend against the powerful Avalanche.

BOX SCORE: Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0

The big line for the Avalanche — Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen — opened the scoring.

The trio came into the game with a combined 112 points, and the Avs had the best power play in the NHL (31.4 percent) and third-best on the road (34.6 percent).

Six seconds into the Wings first penalty of the game, to Jonathan Ericsson for holding at 4:46 of the second period, MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen combined for a goal, straight from the face-off.

MacKinnon won the face-off and scored the goal, his 19th of the season.

It came with the Avalanche making a big push from the start of the period.

After a big 4-2 win in Boston on Saturday night, the Red Wings were the assertive team throughout the first period. Off their first win in five years against the Bruins in TD Garden, the Wings were full of jump.

But a big scoring chance in the opening moments, with Mantha feeding Dylan Larkin cross-ice, with a wide-open net, went awry.

At about the nine-minute mark, Mantha got behind the Avalanche defense, but failed to score.

The period also featured the first “Kronwalling” in some time, as Niklas Kronwall lined up Colin Wilson skating up the right wing in his own

The Wings outshot the visitors, who practiced in Detroit on Saturday and waited for the Sunday game, 13-7 in the first.

But the Red Wings could have expected a big push from one of the best teams in the league in the second period, and they got it.

By 1:18 of the second, the Avs were outshooting the Wings 3-1 in the period, and went on to a 13-6 advantage in the period, turning the tables and tilting the ice on the previously assertive Red Wings.

Through 9:55 of the third period, the Wings also had no shots on goal.

Finally, Justin Abdelkader’s backhand shot, saved with comparative ease, became just the seventh shot by the Wings since the first period.

But, with Jonathan Bernier solid against his old team, the Wings managed to limit the damage.

They also continued their assertiveness, even without the shots.

After big body checks by the Avalanche on Andreas Athanasiou and Larkin, Bertuzzi and Mantha both squared off against opponents.

Both Bertuzzi and Mantha landed far more punches than either Ian Cole, who checked Athanasiou and had to fight Bertuzzi, or Patrik Nemeth, who checked Larkin and had to fight Mantha.

The rest of the third period featured rough play, especially when Larkin leveled Landeskog at center ice with a vicious open ice hit.

Landeskog added an empty net goal at 19:01 of the third for his 16th tally of the year.

