Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, right, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, right, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque in the first period of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Red Wings lost, 2-0.   Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier deflects a shot by the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier deflects a shot by the Avalanche in the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening, top, falls atop of Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), of Finland, during the first.
Red Wings center Luke Glendening, top, falls atop of Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
A moment of silence is held for former United States President George H.W. Bush before an NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. Bush died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
A moment of silence is held for former United States President George H.W. Bush before Sunday's game. Bush died on Friday. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen of Finland during the second period.
Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, moves the puck away from Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Red Wings during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov of Russia moves the puck up ice against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.
Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov moves the puck up ice against the Red Wings during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha fights with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) of Sweden during the third period.
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha fights with Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
From left background, Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71), Tyler Bertuzzi (59), Luke Glendening (41), Michael Rasmussen (27) and Luke Witkowski (28) push away Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) after Calvert got his stick held by Glendening during the third period.
From left background, Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71), Tyler Bertuzzi (59), Luke Glendening (41), Michael Rasmussen (27) and Luke Witkowski (28) push away Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) after Calvert got his stick held by Glendening during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) of Russia blocks the shot of Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) as defenseman Ian Cole (28) slides in during the third period.
Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov blocks the shot of Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi as defenseman Ian Cole slides in during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) grabs Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) during the third period.
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin grabs Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Danny DeKeyser played in his 400th game on Sunday, skating 20 minutes, 46 seconds, the second most time on ice among Red Wings defensemen (Mike Green, 24:06), while collecting two hits and blocking a shot.

    DeKeyser contributed to holding one of the top lines in the NHL — Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen — to one goal, before Landeskog added an empty net tally at 19:01 of the third period in a 2-0 loss.

    DeKeyser has played in 19 of the Wings' 27 games this season.

    “I had him on the ice as a junior hockey player, and didn’t draft him in the next draft,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “That’s the reality in the USHL.

    “He went to Sioux City, and then I got him at Western (Michigan). I didn’t know that he was going to be this great freshman until I saw him on the ice.

    “The very first time I saw him on the ice, I was like, 'Holy smokes, he’s got some great attributes.' He’s just carried that forward.”

    While the Wings have added Trevor Daley and Green, and Niklas Kronwall has persisted despite knee problems, the Red Wings’ defense is largely reliant on DeKeyser for shutting down the opponents’ best players, as the team continues to rebuild the lineup.

    “When he came to the NHL, I thought he’d be a good player,” Blashill said. “He’s been even better than I thought.

    “I think this year Danny’s played really, really good.

    “He’s been one of the guys I think has really brought his game up to another level. I think his physicality has been real good. His consistency’s been good.

    “So, the fact that he’s got himself to 400 is impressive.”

    Familiar foe

    Jonathan Bernier started against his old team, the Avalanche, on Sunday and said he felt a little bit more excitement than usual headed into the game.

    “Yeah, I think there is always more challenge when you go into those games,” Bernier said. “You don’t want to get too high or too low. You just want to go in there and play your game.”

    Bernier yielded one goal, on the power play. The Avalanche also scored into an empty net.

    “It’s always a weird feeling playing against your old team,” said Bernier, who is now 3-6-0 on the season. “Obviously, we know their first line is really good. But, we did a good job most of the night to be on top of them.

    “I thought they got a little frustrated. It was just one of those games where they were better than us on the power play.”

    Bash bros

    Both Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha gave good accounts of themselves in third-period fights against the Avalanche.

    Bertuzzi landed a couple of clean lefts on Ian Cole, who had heavily body-checked Andreas Athanasiou in open ice moments before. And, then, Bertuzzi shifted his grip on Cole and his tactics in the fight and landed two hard uppercuts.

    Mantha fired several right hands into the back of Patrik Nemeth’s head, one of which appeared to force a cry of pain from Nemeth, after the Avalanche defenseman hit Dylan Larkin high and hard against the boards.

    Mantha appeared to suffer no ill effects, despite blasting his fist off a skull, repeatedly.

    Blashill said he had no report of Mantha injuring his hand, which has helped deliver nine goals scored so far this season.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupa

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE