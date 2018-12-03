Avalanche 2, Red Wings 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, right, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, right, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque in the first period of the game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The Red Wings lost, 2-0.   Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier deflects a shot by the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.
Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier deflects a shot by the Avalanche in the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening, top, falls atop of Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), of Finland, during the first.
Red Wings center Luke Glendening, top, falls atop of Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
A moment of silence is held for former United States President George H.W. Bush before an NHL hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. Bush died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
A moment of silence is held for former United States President George H.W. Bush before Sunday's game. Bush died on Friday. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, moves the puck away from Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen of Finland during the second period.
Red Wings center Andreas Athanasiou, left, moves the puck away from Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Red Wings during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov of Russia moves the puck up ice against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period.
Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov moves the puck up ice against the Red Wings during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha fights with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (12) of Sweden during the third period.
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha fights with Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
From left background, Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71), Tyler Bertuzzi (59), Luke Glendening (41), Michael Rasmussen (27) and Luke Witkowski (28) push away Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) after Calvert got his stick held by Glendening during the third period.
From left background, Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71), Tyler Bertuzzi (59), Luke Glendening (41), Michael Rasmussen (27) and Luke Witkowski (28) push away Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) after Calvert got his stick held by Glendening during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) of Russia blocks the shot of Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) as defenseman Ian Cole (28) slides in during the third period.
Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov blocks the shot of Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi as defenseman Ian Cole slides in during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) grabs Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) during the third period.
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin grabs Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert during the third period. Jose Juarez, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Tyler Bertuzzi faces a hearing before the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday after an altercation near the Red Wings bench Sunday, against the Avalanche.

    During a fight-filled third period, Bertuzzi appeared to punch Matt Calvert, a forward for Colorado, who tussled with Wings seated on the bench.

    As play occurred near the bench, Calvert jostled with players on the ice.

    Knocked into the boards in front of the bunch, he grappled with Red Wings to retrieve his stuck.

    As both Dylan Larkin and Bertuzzi wrestled with Calvert, Bertuzzi threw a punch during the melee, as he held Calvert. The referees called no penalty.

    But the safety committee announced the hearing on “for roughing/unsportsmalike conduct.”

    The Red Wings lost the game, 2-0.

    Both Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha got the best of two on-ice fights, during the third period.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupa

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE