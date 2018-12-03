From left background, Detroit's Dylan Larkin (71), Tyler Bertuzzi (59), Luke Glendening (41), Michael Rasmussen (27) and Luke Witkowski (28) push away Colorado left wing Matt Calvert on Sunday night. (Photo: Jose Juarez, AP)

Detroit — Tyler Bertuzzi faces a hearing before the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday after an altercation near the Red Wings bench Sunday, against the Avalanche.

During a fight-filled third period, Bertuzzi appeared to punch Matt Calvert, a forward for Colorado, who tussled with Wings seated on the bench.

As play occurred near the bench, Calvert jostled with players on the ice.

Knocked into the boards in front of the bunch, he grappled with Red Wings to retrieve his stuck.

As both Dylan Larkin and Bertuzzi wrestled with Calvert, Bertuzzi threw a punch during the melee, as he held Calvert. The referees called no penalty.

But the safety committee announced the hearing on “for roughing/unsportsmalike conduct.”

The Red Wings lost the game, 2-0.

Both Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha got the best of two on-ice fights, during the third period.

gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @greggkrupa