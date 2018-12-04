Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha fights with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth during the third period Sunday in Detroit. Mantha will miss four to six weeks with a hand injury stemming from the fight. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Associated Press)

Detroit — The Red Wings will be without forward Anthony Mantha four to six weeks, coach Jeff Blashill said after Tuesday’s morning skate.

Mantha injured his hand, which will require surgery Tuesday afternoon, during a fight with Colorado’s Patrik Nemeth in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Nemeth checked Dylan Larkin heavily into the boards — Larkin was temporarily shaken on the play — and Mantha immediately fought Nemeth, landing several hard right hands to Nemeth’s head.

Mantha is tied for third on the Red Wings with nine goals, and he has five assists, for 14 points in 27 games, with a minus-8 plus-minus rating.

The loss of Mantha is compounded by Monday’s suspension of Tyler Bertuzzi for two games for Bertuzzi’s role in a sequence near the Wings’ bench Sunday against Colorado.

Bertuzzi punched Avalanche forward Matt Calvert, who was held down on the Wings bench after Mike Green had checked Calvert near the Wings’ bench.

Bertuzzi is able to return to the lineup Saturday against the New York Islanders.

