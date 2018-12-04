Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos celebrates his second period goal in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — This one will count as a disappointing loss for the Red WIngs.

They were leading the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning by two goals in the third period, but wound up losing 6-5 in a shootout Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Lightning, who defeated the Wings for the 13th consecutive time in the regular season, won the shootout 2-1, with NIkita Kucherov providing the winner.

Frans Nielsen provided the highlights for the Wings, scoring three goals.

But Tampa's Cedric Paquette tied the game 5-5 with a shorthanded goal at 14:58 of the third period. Mathieu Joseph, who had two goals, raced to gather the puck in the corner and fed Paquette for seventh goal.

Nielsen came into the game with one goal, but tripled his output.

It was the first hat trick by a Red Wings player in Little Caesars Arena.

Nielsen broke a 3-3 tie in the second period with his third goal, at 16:26. Andreas Athanasiou centered the puck out of the corner, it bounced through several players, and settled onto Nielsen’s stick, who was trailing on the play.

Nielsen beat goalie Eddie Pasquale glove side, snapping a tie.

Pasquale, 28, was making his NHL debut. The former Grand Rapids Griffins backup (2016-17) played 235 games in the American League before getting his first NHL start Tuesday.

Gustav Nyquist scored his second of the game, and sixth of the season, at 4:06 of the third period, squeezing one through Pasquale’s pads — the weakest goal Pasquale allowed on the evening — giving the Wings a 5-3 lead.

Tampa Bay cut it to 5-4 on J.T. Miller's sixth goal, at 9:50 of the third period, Miller beating goalie Jimmy Howard from the dot.

The Wings scored twice in the first period, Nyquist and Nielsen scoring 21 seconds apart late in the period, to open a lead

But Tampa rebounded with two Joseph goals, tying the game at 11:37 of the second period, before Nielsen broke it with his second goal, skating through the hash marks and beating Pasquale high.

Steven Stamkos tied it again, 3-3, with his 10th goal on a breakaway, taking a lead pass from Ryan Callahan at 14:27.

Howard stopped 30 shots.

The Wings were without forwards Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Coach Jeff Blashill said after Tuesday’s morning skate Mantha would be out four-to-six weeks after having hand surgery in the afternoon.

Mantha fought Colorado’s Patrick Nemeth Sunday after Nemeth hit Dylan Larkin near the head area.

Though now minus one of his best offensive players — Mantha had nine goals — Blashill was pleased with Mantha’s dedication to protecting teammates.

“There’s inherent risk in playing hockey, inherent risk in getting into a fight,” Blashill said. “He was sticking up for Larkin that case, who got his head rung against the boards. I know this — he’d do it again, and I’m good with him doing it again.

“I want him doing it again. We want to make sure we’re sticking up for each other. You’re not going anywhere, at anytime, if you have a team that is selfish and doesn’t care about each other. No chance.

“The best chance for us to have great success here is for us to make sure we’re looking after each other at all times. Sometimes these types of things will happen. That’s the reality of life. Of course you should stick up for your teaammate. Otherwise, you never win.”

Mantha started the season slowly, but has been one of the more consistent Wings in recent weeks.

“He’s been playing excellent,” Blashill said. “He certainly has the ability to score on one shot. Not a ton of guys are like that. He’s done a real good job of becoming a more complete player. He’s brought physicality, you lose a real good player.

“Now, if you look at our lines the other night, we had a real skilled guy on our fourth line (Thomas Vanek) we have a chance to move up. We have plenty of skill on the top two lines, and other guys can step up during the absence, no different than what we’ve been doing all year.

“We’re going to have enough skill to dress to win.”

Bertuzzi was suspended two games Monday evening for his role in punching Colorado’s Matt Calvert, as Calvert hovered over the Wings bench.

Bertuzzi also had 9 goals, and has been one of the Wings’ most effective grinders, effective on either side of the rink.

“I don’t hink Bert is a dirty player at all,” Blashill said. “Certainly there was a spear that preceded it, once the spear happens, to a large degree, all bets are off.

“Bert doesn’t run around and take chaep shots at anybody, at any time. Bert goes face to face and challenges people. He doesn’t do it any other way. There’s nothing dirty about Bert. He’s becoming an excellent player.

“He made a poor decision to put himself in a poor spot. He’s been great for us, and we’ll welcome him back as soon as he’s ready to go.”

