CLOSE Coach Jeff Blashill on Danny DeKeyser's injury, and the Wings' disappointing loss The Detroit News

Filip Hronek (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – Steven Stamkos, the Lightning sniper, is known for his powerful shot, and when he hit Danny DeKeyser low on the left arm Tuesday the Red Wings’ defenseman skated off in pain.

DeKeyser, a leader in time on ice among Wings’ defensemen -- who also plays on the penalty kill -- is lost for four to six weeks, Jeff Blashill said Wednesday.

Filip Hronek, one of the Red Wings' best prospects among defensemen and a second-round pick in 2016, 53rd overall, playing in Grand Rapids, will not replace DeKeyser, the coach said.

Any call-up from Grand Rapids would determined after the Griffins game Wednesday night, Blashill said.

The Wings will know more about DeKeyser’s injury after medical tests.

They are awaiting the results of a CT scan to determine the seriousness of the injury DeKeyser suffered, apparently to his hand or wrist.

“We’re waiting on the results of a CT scan,” Blashill said. “We’ll know more for sure after that scan.”

More: Krupa: Losing Mantha a high price, but Wings must defend teammates

It was not yet known if DeKeyser will require surgery.

Blashill would not say whether he hurt his hand or wrist.

“You guys saw the clip,” he said, in a jocular exchange with the media, in the upper-body, lower-body world of the NHL.

Blashill said Hronek must play better in Grand Rapids before he is called up, especially to face one of the best offensive attacks in the league, Mike Babcock’s Maple Leafs, Thursday in Toronto.

“With Filip, we would just focus on him getting better right now,” Blashill said.

“When he went down there, he’s played fine. But, he hasn’t played great. We want him to get playing great.

“Generally, it doesn’t make much sense with a young guy like that to call up if they’re not playing great down there.

“He’s got to get his game to where he feels great about his game before he comes up, especially facing offense like that.”