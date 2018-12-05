LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Red Wings play one of the top offensive teams in the NHL again Thursday, facing Mike Babcock’s Maple Leafs in Toronto 48 hours after Steve Yzerman’s Lightning.

“I thought we gave too much space, last night, which is something we worked on in practice,” Jeff Blashill said of the 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

“I just thought there was too much ice out there for them to get going, once they got going a little bit.”

That it took a while for the Lightning to ignite is to the Wings credit, and perhaps something they can draw on, against the Maple Leafs, in ScotiaBank Arena.

The Wings built a 2-0 lead against Tampa Bay in the first period, outshooting them, 12-5.

And, with Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist both ending cold goal-scoring stretches, despite an 18-7 shot on goal deficit in the second, the Wings led 4-3.

They were defending well, against a powerful offensive team.

But, they could not make it stick.

Nicklas Kronwall and some other Wings said they thought the team stopped skating.

But it is also true that a stubborn bugaboo of theirs created problems.

“I didn’t think we were good enough out of our end,” Blashill said of the defensive zone coverage, puck possession and transition to offense difficulties that have plagued the Red Wings in recent seasons.

They help create offense for opponents by spending far too much time in their own end.

“I thought we hurt ourselves the last couple games, and this is just the reality of the league, by the number of times we didn’t get the puck out of our end,” Blashill said.

“We’ve got to make sure that when we’re going to make hard plays, we’ve got to make them hard.

“We’ve got to get it out,” he said.

“And, when we turn one puck over, we can’t turn two pucks over.

“Everybody turns the puck over, because everyone pressures. We’ve got to make sure that it doesn’t become prolonged d-zone.”

The Maple Leafs approach is a bit more directly up ice than the Lightning, Blashill said.

“Tampa tends to buy a little more space and make some underneath plays. Toronto has a heck of a north game,” he said, referring to the Maple Leafs' sling-shot ability to advance the puck up ice.

Establishing an aggressive fore-check and closing gaps to opponents through center ice are two methods of slowing them down.

“The biggest thing, I think, is that we’ve got to do a good job of pressuring them,” Blashill said. “If you don’t pressure, you give too much time up.

“So, we’ve got to pressure while making sure we don’t get on the wrong side of people. That’s a tricky thing, sometimes. But we’ve got to be really good at it, tomorrow.

“We’ve got to defend them as much as we can.”

Lightning 6, Red Wings 5 (SO)
Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates after scoring the wining goal on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during the shoot out in a 6-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018.
Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov celebrates after scoring the wining goal on Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard during the shootout in a 6-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during first period action of their match at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Tuesday night, December 4, 2018.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during first-period action of their game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Tuesday night, December 4, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader ends up in the lap of Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader ends up in the lap of Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist battles for the puck with Tampa Bay center Alex Killorn in the first period.
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist battles for the puck with Tampa Bay center Alex Killorn in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck into Tampa's zone in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou moves the puck into Tampa's zone in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader fights for position in front of Tampa's net in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader fights for position in front of Tampa's net in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay center J.T. Miller tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period.
Tampa Bay center J.T. Miller tries to get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A goal by Detroit center Gustav Nyquist (not pictured) slips past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale in the first period.
A goal by Detroit center Gustav Nyquist (not pictured) slips past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen celebrates his first period goal to make the score 2-0.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen celebrates his first-period goal to make the score 2-0. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring in the first period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph, right, watches his goal fly past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the second period.
Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph, right, watches his goal fly past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa celebrates a goal by right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period.
Tampa Bay celebrates a goal by right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A young Detroit fan watches as Tampa celebrates a goal by right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period.
A young Detroit fan watches as Tampa celebrates a goal by right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center J.T. Miller in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center J.T. Miller in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen looks for an open man in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen looks for an open man in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard leaves the net wide open while trying to clear the puck which resulted in an easy goal by Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period.
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard leaves the net wide open while trying to clear the puck, which resulted in an easy goal by Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck slips past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale for a goal by Detroit center Frans Nielsen in the second period.
The puck slips past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale for a goal by Detroit center Frans Nielsen in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos celebrates his second period goal in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green in the second period.
Tampa Bay center Steven Stamkos celebrates his second-period goal in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard and defenseman Mike Green. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen celebrates his third goal of the game in the second period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen celebrates his third goal of the game in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Members of the Red Wings ice crew pick up hats from the ice after Detroit center Frans Nielsen scored his third goal of the game in the second period.
Members of the Red Wings ice crew pick up hats from the ice after Detroit center Frans Nielsen scored his third goal of the game in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson can't get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson can't get the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point get tangled up while battling for the puck in the second period.
Detroit left wing Jacob de la Rose and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point get tangled up while battling for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Tampa Bay right wing Mathieu Joseph sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center Brayden Point in the second period. DeKeyser left the game due to an upper body injury later in the period.
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center Brayden Point in the second period. DeKeyser left the game due to an upper-body injury later in the period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck comes perilously close to the net during a scrum in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the overtime period.
The puck comes perilously close to the net during a scrum in front of Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the overtime period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, left, and defenseman Mike Green celebrate Nyquist's third period goal.
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, left, and defenseman Mike Green celebrate Nyquist's third-period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou hits the ice after being hooked by Tampa Bay center Alex Killorn in the third period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou hits the ice after being hooked by Tampa Bay center Alex Killorn in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center Cedric Paquette in the third period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Tampa Bay center Cedric Paquette in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The puck rebounds away from Tampa's net in the third period.
The puck rebounds away from Tampa's net in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen fails to get the puck past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale during the shoot out.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen fails to get the puck past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale during the shoot out. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal during the shoot out.
Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman slips the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal during the shootout. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek gets a shot stopped by Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale during the shoot out.
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek gets a shot stopped by Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale during the shootout. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist sends the puck past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale for a goal during the shoot out.
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist sends the puck past Tampa Bay goaltender Edward Pasquale for a goal during the shootout. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for the winning goal during the shoot out.
Tampa Bay right wing Nikita Kucherov sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for the winning goal during the shootout. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tampa Bay celebrates their 6-5 shoot out win.
Tampa Bay celebrates its 6-5 shootout win. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Another way of defending is playing offense in the opponents’ zone, which the Wings were able to do at a reasonable rate during the first period against the Lightning.

    But that requires getting the puck out of their own zone and launching the transition.

     “I think they’re playing some really good hockey,” Andreas Athanasiou said of the Leafs.

    “It’s going to be something we’re going to have to match. Limit their time and space and not give those offensive players their time with the puck.”

    Blashill said matching up with a team with as much talent as the Maple Leafs at home, depends a lot on what Babcock intends to do with his lines against the Red Wings, with all of the offensive talent Babcock can deploy.

    “We’ll wait and see what happens,” Blashill said.

    “They’ve got a lot of dangerous guys out there, for sure,” said Nyquist, who scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the game against the Lightning. Nyquist leads the Wings in assists with 17.

    “You’ve got to watch out for those guys. We’ve got to gap-up and give them no space. But those guys are good, even in tight spaces.”

    Resisting any urge to get involved in a goal-swapping track meet with the Maple Leafs is important, said the 29-year-old forward, who is in the last year of his contract and has filled some of the playmaking deficit caused by Henrik Zetterberg’s back.

    “I don’t think this is a team you want to trade chance for chance, by any means,” Nyquist said. “You want to stay on top of your guy and give him no space to manage the puck. That’s how you beat a team like this. Not by taking chances.”

    Nyquist also said the Wings must do a good job addressing a priority for winning, with which they have had some trouble so far this season: Penalties.

    “Again, staying out of the box is key,” he said. “They have a really dangerous power play. So, play like we did in the first against Tampa Bay and see how we do.”

    Red Wings at Maple Leafs

    Face-off: 7 Thursday, ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1

    Outlook: William Nylander returns to a stacked, powerful lineup for the Maple Leafs after extended contract negotiations. The Leafs (20-8) have reached 20 wins quicker than any season since 1934-35. … The Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi, Trevor Daley, Danny DeKeyser and Anthony Mantha.

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @greggkrupa

