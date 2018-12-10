Trevor Daley (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit – After a day off Sunday, the Red Wings had a vigorous morning skate Monday that looked more like a full-blown practice at Little Caesars Arena.

Trevor Daley, who has missed five games since Dec. 1 with a lower-body injury, participated fully.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Daley likely will return to the lineup against the Kings (7:30 p.m., FSD/97.1 FM). But the decision will be made after the pregame warmup.

The Kings, with an 11-18-1 mark and 4-8 on the road, have disappointed this season. The lineup seems older, big and slow in a game in which pace seems constantly quickening.

Blashill said the Red Wings will need to play quick.

“You can have team speed, but I think this gets missed: It’s about playing fast,” he said.

“You can have team speed, but not play fast. And, you aren’t fast. And you can play real fast, and you are fast.

“I probably learned that more from Willie Desjardins than anyone else, to be dead honest with you,” Blashill said, referring to the Kings head coach, who took over behind the bench Nov. 4.

Desjardins coached the Canucks from 2014 until last season.

“We better play fast,” Blashill said. “If you don’t play fast against this team, they will grind you down and you will get no scoring chances.

“And, we’ve done that before.

“We’d better play fast tonight. They’re trying to claw their way back in. They’ve got real good players.”

With a recent coincidence of fighting majors, the Wings lead the NHL with 10.

Both Blashill and Dylan Larkin said that while the young forward, and alternate captain at home, does not want to make a career out of fighting and intends to pick his spots, he will not back down from fisticuffs, when game situations suggest them.

“You see it a lot in our locker room right now, guys doing it,” Larkin said, about the stated intention of the Red Wings to stick up for each other around the ice and play tough.

“So, it’s part of the game. It’s part of a team.

“I don’t think we want to do it all the time. But, I saw a play I didn’t like,” he said, of a hit on Niklas Kronwall by the Islanders Saturday night that led to Larkin fighting.

“There’s a lot of respect around our room for Kronner.”