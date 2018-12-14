Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit — The injuries are beginning to mount for the Red Wings, and one wonders if the losses will, too.

The shorthanded Wings fell behind early Friday, rallied to tie, but ultimately fell 4-2 to the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa’s Mark Stone swept in a loose puck underneath goaltender Jimmy Howard at 7:08 of the third period, breaking a 2-2 tie.

BOX SCORE: Senators 4, Red Wings 2

Howard made the initial save on defenseman Stefan Elliott, but the puck squeezed through him and sat uncovered underneath Howard’s body.

Stone came in untouched from the side and slammed the puck into the open net for his 16th goal.

Chris Tierney scored his second of the game, an empty-net goal, with 17.1 seconds left to give the Senators the two-goal lead.

Luke Glendening and Dylan Larkin had Wings goals.

Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa.

The Wings were without defensemen Mike Green (lower body) — ruled out for the next 3-to-5 weeks by coach Jeff Blashill after the morning skate — and Danny DeKeyser (upper body) and forwards Darren Helm (upper body) and Anthony Mantha (hand), all still multiple weeks away.

Dylan Larkin tied the score at 2 at 12:08 of the second period.

Larkin was in the box for hooking and just as the Wings had killed off the penalty, Frans Nielsen found Larkin alone near the blue line.

Larkin gathered the puck, then went in alone on Anderson, scoring his 14th goal.

Glendening cut the Senators lead to 2-1 with a late first-period goal.

The Wings capitalized on Ottawa miscommunication near the net, and Glendening pounced on a loose puck, backhanding the puck over Anderson’s shoulder at 18:20 of the first period.

Ottawa controlled the opening 20 minutes, taking a 2-0 lead against a Wings team that largely looked a half-step slow.

Tierney opened the scoring with his fourth goal.

With the teams 4-on-4, Larkin saw his stick disintegrate on a shot attempt inside the blue line. That started the Senators on a 2-on-1 rush going the other way, and Tierney converted the pass from Ryan Dzingel, giving Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 8:19.

The Senators appeared to have a 2-0 lead just a minute later on the power play.

But Mark Stone’s apparent rebound goal was waved off after video confirmed the puck never crossed the goal line, after originally being called a goal by on-ice officials.

The Senators did get that second goal, though, at 13:57, Chabot’s 9th goal.

The Senators’ impressive rookie, who has almost made fans forget about the traded Erik Karlsson, stepped into a pass from Colin White and one-timed a shot past Howard.

Ottawa was expected by many analysts to be among the weakest teams in the league after trading away Karlsson and forward Mike Hoffman in the offseason.

But the Senators have stayed competitive behind a fine, young nucleus to build around.

Blashill wasn’t surprised by Ottawa’s progress this season.

“More than anything else is the league is so extraordinarily close at a level that’s never been seen probably before,” Blashill said after the morning skate. “It just keeps getting tighter and tighter, so when people look at teams that had bad years in terms of their records, they figure they’re bad teams.

“There are no bad teams in the Eastern Conference, zero. There are teams with bad records, (but) there’s a difference there. A lot of factors go into that — health, confidence, getting on a roll, all those types of things.”

The Wings and Senators, Blashill said, are similar at this point in the schedule.

“Ottawa is a good hockey team with some real good players,” Blashill said. “They are similar to us. They’ve got some injury issues, they are fighting through it. But they’re a good hockey team with good players.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan