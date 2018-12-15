Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) shoots to score a goal past New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP)

Uniondale, N.Y. — Most hockey teams aren’t going to win hockey games when they have to kill as many power plays — six — as the Red Wings did Saturday.

Sure enough, it was asking too much, as the Wings managed to get one point in a 4-3 shootout loss.

Thomas Vanek tied the game 3-3, after the Wings had pulled goaltender Jonathan Bernier, with 1:03 left in regulation.

But after a scoreless overtime, the Islanders scored the lone goal in the shootout, thanks to Mathew Barzal, and secured a victory.

The Wings (14-15-5) were frustrated with the penalty differential. While the Islanders were enjoing six power plays — they only coverted one to a goal — the Wings had one power play, which Gustav Nyquist scored on.

“It was unfortunate for us,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “There were calls that could have been made the other way. It was one of those nights where it certainly didn’t go our way that way.”

BOX SCORE: Islanders 4, Red Wings 3, SO

This was an enjoyable evening all the way around, the opportunity to play and watch hockey at the Nassau Coliseum again as the Islanders have partially returned to their original home.

More: Red Wings' Frans Nielsen relishing return to Nassau Coliseum

More: Red Wings' Mike Green out 3-5 weeks; Filip Hronek recalled from G.R.

More: No more goons: Fights decline but still serve purpose for Red Wings



Both teams appeared to have a bit more jump in an old-school hockey barn

“It was great, the atmosphere was outstanding,” said Vanek, who played a half season early in his career on Long Island, and Saturday had a goal and two assists. “It’s fun, a lot of fun for these guys to be here and even for the visiting team. It pumps you up.”

The Wings were outshot 48-21 in this game, with Bernier and the penalty killers giving the Wings a chance to earn a point.

“For sure his play (Bernier) has been way better than his numbers,” Blashill said. “He gave us a chance to win this hockey game and gave us a chance to earn a point.”

Islanders forward Casey Cizikas scored at 13:56 of the third, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Cizikas, part of the fourth line for the Islanders that produced the winning goal against the Wings a week ago, put back a loose puck near the slot past Bernier for his eighth goal.

But Vanek was able to tie it, salvaging the Wings a point.

“The fact we were able to get a point was huge,” Blashill said. “A great passing play there, guys showed a lot of poise. We needed the point and we need to grind as many points as we can here.”

The Islanders’ Barzal scored a power-play goal at 11:03 of the third period, tying the game 2-2.

The Wings’ penalty kill, ranked No. 1 on the road in the league, killed five consecutive Islanders power plays before Barzal before finally broke the slump by scooping a loose puck past Bernier.

Daley broke a 1-1 tie with just 12.7 seconds left in the first period.

Daley took a pass from Tyler Bertuzzi, and while going to the net, poked the puck past goalie Thomas Greiss, the puck just sliding past the goal line (which was confirmed on video review).

Anthony Beauvillier opened the scoring for the Islanders.

Nyquist got the Wings on the scoreboard with his ninth goal, and a rare Wings' power-play goal.

Nyquist converted a pass from Dylan Larkin at the side of the net, at 5:03, giving the Wings their first man-advantage goal after it had gone 2-of-33.

At the end of the night, the Wings were able to secure a point and they were pleased to come away with that much.

“We came in here for two points and at the end of the day, you have to be happy with the one,” Vanek said. “Especially with (six) power plays (against), usually when it’s like that, you’re not going to get a point or two at all.”

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan