Flyers 3, Red Wings 2
Detroit Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Philip Varone collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 3-2. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, right, and Michael Raffl celebrate after a goal by Gostisbehere during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, top, and Travis Sanheim celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Dale Weise fly into the bench after a collision during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart acknowledges the crowd after an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart celebrates with young fans after an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon, center, talks with Nolan Patrick, left, and Michael Raffl during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk, right, hooks Detroit Red Wings' Trevor Daley during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere, left, and Detroit Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou collide during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart, left, blocks a shot as Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader, center, and Travis Sanheim look for the rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov (9) and Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader (8) and Gustav Nyquist (14) chase after a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
Detroit Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum, AP
    Philadelphia — The news began to get grim before the game and didn’t get better as the game progressed.

    The Red Wings lost goaltender Jimmy Howard in pregame warm-ups, then pretty much lost every other aspect of their game Tuesday, in a 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

    In a season that is suddenly getting ugly again, the Wings largely didn’t show much in this loss.

    “We had guys with their ‘B’ and ‘C’ games, not even close to enough with their ‘A’ games,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “When you’re shorthanded (with available players), guys have to rise to the occasion and play their ‘A’ games on a nightly basis and it wasn’t even close.

    “Whether handling the puck, or execution, or turnovers, or poor defensive zone coverage, as a group were slow in the d-zone. Guys have to rise up and play better than they did.”

    Goaltender Jonathan Bernier on his unexpected start The Detroit News

     

    Howard injured his back, which forced Jonathan Bernier to get the start. Blashill said Howard will get checked out Wednesday, and the Wings will determine whether to call up a goaltender from Grand Rapids.

    “He had issues in warm-ups and couldn’t dress, couldn’t play,” Blashill said. “We’ll see how he is (Wednesday). We’re trying to find a goalie for practice (Wednesday in Raleigh).

    “I would call it day-to-day. I don’t think it’s anything bigger than that. I would call it day-to-day.”

    Needing a healthy backup for this game, the Wings picked up Justin Kowalkoski, who is the Flyers’ emergency goalie. Kowalkoski, 34, played four years of college hockey at Colgate (2004-08) and currently plays up to three games a week in a beer league.

    Blashill not pleased with Red Wings lack of 'A' game The Detroit News

     

    Kowalkoski is a geologist at Roux Company and dressed for the Pittsburgh Penguins last year in a similar situation but didn’t get into the game.

    He didn’t get into this one, either, but watched a Wings team that didn’t put nearly enough pressure for most of the night against Hart, who was making his NHL debut.

    Hart only saw 22 shots, a rather easy evening.

    “You want to take advantage of that as much as you can and make sure it’s hard for him,” said Niklas Kronwall of Hart. “Pucks to the net, more traffic. I don’t think we did enough of that.”

    Dennis Cholowski (power play) and Jacob de la Rose scored for the Wings, who are winless in four games (0-3-1) and have only won twice in the last nine games (2-5-2).

    The Wings dropped to 14-16-5 (33 points), while the Flyers (13-15-4, 30 points) ended a four-game winless streak.

    Some key injuries — Mike Green, Danny DeKeyser, Anthony Mantha, Darren Helm — have hurt, but in their absences, other players aren’t stepping up.

    Michael Rasmussen hasn’t scored in 15 games, Andreas Athanasiou hasn’t scored in 10 games, Thomas Vanek has one goal in 10 games, Frans Nielsen one goal in his last seven games, Tyler Bertuzzi hasn’t scored in seven games. Martin Frk has one goal for the season.

    “We need a lot more from a number of guys,” Blashill said. “Again, when you are missing some guys, others have to rise up and be way better. They weren’t (Tuesday).”

    The Wings cut the lead to 3-2 on de la Rose’s second goal, at the 2:00 mark of the third period.

    But the Wings were again way too passive, only generating eight shots at Hart in the third period, and never coming close to tying the score.

    “It’s his first game, in the highest league, you want to get pucks to the net and get bodies to the net,” Cholowski said. “We didn’t do that enough.”

    James van Riemsdyk, Radko Gudas, and Shayne Gostisbehere had Flyers goals.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

     

