Raleigh, N.C. — The Red Wings got some good news for a change.

Goaltender Jimmy Howard, whose back tightened up before Tuesday’s loss in Philadelphia, said he’ll be back in uniform when the Red Wings face Carolina on Wednesday.

Now, Howard won’t start. But he’ll back up Jonathan Bernier, as the Wings face Carolina.

Howard didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, but got treatment and was walking around with no issues.

“I was able to get treatment last night when my back locked up and again this morning,” said Howard, who skated for about 15 to 20 minutes before the team practiced. “I was able to skate before the guys got out there. I didn’t have any issues. Hopefully, I don’t have any more this evening and I’m good for the pregame skate.

“It’s nothing long term. It happens from time to time.”

The Red Wings used a local amateur goalie to fill in for Wednesday’s practice, and lessen Bernier’s workload, but he wasn’t needed as much as a pane of glass broke before practice began.

So, the Wings largely were held to one side of the ice.

They escaped another injury scare when Dylan Larkin went down during a battle drill, skated off the ice briefly, but just as quickly returned to the ice.

