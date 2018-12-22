Panthers 2, Red Wings 1
Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) skates with the puck against the Panthers during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek shoots against the Panthers during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard deflects a shot against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Jose Juarez, AP
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall (55) skates with the puck. Jose Juarez, AP
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) watches the puck go by him, scored by Panther left wing Mike Hoffman during the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther Mike Hoffman (68), center, is congratulated by right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) of Russia and left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) after scoring a goal against the Red Wings during the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his first-period goal with teammates Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and Aleksander Barkov (16). Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Panther center Henrik Borgstrom (95) of Finland keeps the puck away from Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen (3) during the first period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther Jayce Hawryluk (8) battles for the puck with Red Wings Dennis Cholowski (21) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Panther Henrik Borgstrom (95) tries to avoid the stick of Red Wing Frans Nielsen (51) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Red Wings Jonathan Ericsson (52) battles for the puck against Panther Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Red Wings Dennis Cholowski (21) turns away from the stick of Panther Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Panther Mike Hoffman (68) looks for a open teammate in front of Red Wings Nick Jensen (3) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Red Wings Trevor Daley (83) passes the puck away from Panther Jared McCann (90) during the first period. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Panther Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates his first-period goal with teammate Jonathan Huberdeau (11) behind Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall (55). Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) and Panther goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) watch as the puck goes wide of the net during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) watches as the puck goes past him, scored by Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek (26), middle, is congratulated by Niklas Kronwall (55) and Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther goaltender Roberto Luongo (1) watches the puck in the second period. Jose Juarez, AP
Panthers head coach Bob Boughner, top, waits for the third period to begin. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther right wing Troy Brouwer (22) skates against the Red Wings. Jose Juarez, AP
Panther defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) shoots the puck against the Red Wings. Jose Juarez, AP
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill tells goaltender Jimmy Howard (not shown) to head back to the net. Jose Juarez, AP
    Detroit — The scoring chances were there, some of them quite good for the Red Wings.

    But frustration continued to build, as it has for most of this month, as the Wings were foiled by goaltender Roberto Luongo and the Florida Panthers all Saturday afternoon, in a 2-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena.

    The Wings fell behind early, and never did get entirely back in the game, while losing a game to a division rival directly behind them.

    BOX SCORE: Panthers 2, Red Wings 1

    Thomas Vanek scored for the Wings, who were 0-for-4 on the power play, including two opportunities in the third period.

    “Another frustrating loss,” said Vanek, whose goal was only his fifth this seaosn. “We need to score, I need to score more, it’s no secret about that. Sometimes it takes a little while for us to get going, and once we get going, we get those chances, but it takes 10 or 12 scoring chances  to get something.

    “We get two power plays in the third and got some good looks, but good looks aren’t good enough when you’re losing games.”

    The Wings fell to 15-17-5 but are only 3-6-2 over their last 11 games, as the month of December isn’t proving to be very festive.

    More: Red Wings go to the net, create havoc, get 'dirty goals'

    More: Red Wings' Blashill pleased with Michael Rasmussen's development, despite growing pains

    Florida (14-14-6) is only one point behind the Wings, and have played three less games.

    The Wings, already decimated with injuries, learned before the game they’d be without forward Andreas Athanasiou (upper body), who was hurt in Thursday’s game in Carolina. 

    Athanasiou isn’t likely to play Sunday in Toronto.

    Mike Hoffman (power play) and Evgenii Dadonov had first-period Panthers goals, while Luongo, still going strong at age 39, stopped 33 shots.

    “He’s had an unbelievable career,” defenseman Niklas Kronwall said. “He can still play at the top level, which is extremely impressive. He made some good saves for them.

    “We did have some chances where he didn’t really see the puck, but he was still able to come up with the save, especially in the third. We might have made it a bit easy for him before that, but overall, in the third, we had some good looks. We definitely would like to get one on the power play.”

    Vanek slid the puck around Luongo on a wraparound at the 10-minute mark of the second period, his fifth goal, cutting Florida’s lead to 2-1.

    In the third, the Wings had some good looks against Luongo, but the veteran was able to knock everything away.

    “We had enough opportunities in the game, we have to score,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “The power play, overall in the game, three of the four, were good. The third one was no good, the first of the third period. That was no good at all. But three of them were good, we had good looks and chances, but we didn’t score.”

    Hoffman scored nine seconds into a power play (3:09), coming in from the point and one-timing a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau from near the dot, Hoffman’s 16th goal.

    Dadonov extended the lead to 2-0 at 17:21 with his 17th goal. Huberdeau again was the setup man, finding Dadonov trailing on a Panthers’ rush, and Dadonov slipping the puck between goaltender Jimmy Howard and the post.

