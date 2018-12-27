Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, left, blocks a shot while being screened by Detroit Red Wings' Justin Abdelkader in the first period. (Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP)

Pittsburgh — Not many teams can manufacture offense out of thin air, look dormant for so long then, suddenly, have goals on the scoreboard.

The Red Wings, unlucky for them, have played two of those types of teams in successive games.

And, not surprisingly, lost both.

Coming off the holiday break, the Wings had an early lead but watched Pittsburgh roar back in a blink to win, 5-2, Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

BOX SCORE: Penguins 5, Red Wings 2

Phil Kessel did the most damage, scoring two Penguins goals between assisting on Derick Brassard’s goal in an explosive second period.

Andreas Athanasiou, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with an upper body injury, scored a breakaway goal in the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2.

But just 1:10 after Athanasiou scored (his 12th goal that ended an 11-game drought), Pittsburgh forward Patric Hornqvist restored the two-goal lead.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin won the draw, got the puck to defenseman Marcus Pettersson, whose shot was redirected by Hornqvist in the slot, and slid past goaltender Jimmy Howard.

Brassard added an empty-net goal with just over two minutes left in the game to clinch the outcome.

Dylan Larkin opened the game’s scoring with his 16th goal, extending his point streak to 12 games.

With the Wings’ loss, those "Lose for Jack Hughes" campaigns on social media are likely to begin sprouting again.

The Red Wings (15-18-6, 36 points) have only won once over the last eight games (1-5-2) and only three games in their last 12 (3-6-3).

After playing Saturday in Dallas — another team playing well — the Wings come home for a five-game home stand, but against some of the better teams in the Western Conference (Calgary and Nashville) with Stanley Cup champion Washington included the mix.

Thursday’s game wasn’t going to be an easy one regardless of circumstances.

But having to travel to Pittsburgh the day of the game, given the three-day break, and facing a Penguins (19-12-6, 44 points) team who has won four consecutive games and six of seven, wasn’t going to be ideal.

“I hope the break cooled them off,” said coach Jeff Blashill after the morning skate. “What do you have to do against Pitt? Well, you can’t defend all night for sure.

“They’re like Toronto, they’re going to make a bunch of plays if you defend all night, so you have to make them defend as much as you can.

“If they’re allowed to skate up through the middle of the ice and allow to skate from their zone into your zone with a lots of space, it’s a tough night.”

The Wings gave Pittsburgh room on its first goal, with Kessel taking a pass from Sidney Crosby, driving around Jonathan Ericsson, who tumbled to the ice, and slid the puck through Howard.

Just 2:18 after Kessel scored, the Penguins broke the tie with another quick-strike goal.

On a rush up the ice Kessel appeared to be passing to Brassard driving down the wing, but the puck bounded off Brassard’s leg and past Howard at 8:26 of the second period.

Both teams, at times, looked ragged with timing after the time away from the ice.

Though they were the team that had to travel, Blashill didn’t think it would be a factor, win or loss.

“No big deal,” Blashill said. “We’re both on the exact same page. We both had three days and then you have to skate and play. I don’t think it’s a big deal at all.

“We have to go out and play. The biggest thing is how we execute, the attention to detail.”

Larkin opened the game's scoring with his team-leading 16th goal. He gathered the puck near the dot, and with Justin Abdelkader screening Penguins goalie Matt Murray, Larkin snapped a shot past Murray's left shoulder, roofing the puck just under the crossbar.

The 16 goals, in only 39 games thus far, already matched last season's goal total for Larkin.

