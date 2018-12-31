Panthers 4, Red Wings 3, shootout
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin keeps the puck away from Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Florida center Aleksander Barkov battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader and Florida center Aleksander Barkov battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and center Michael Rasmussen squeeze Florida right wing Evgenii Dadonov away from the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, left, and center Michael Rasmussen squeeze Florida right wing Evgenii Dadonov away from the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida defenseman Keith Yandle shoots the puck towards Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period.
Florida defenseman Keith Yandle shoots the puck towards Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Florida center Henrik Borgstrom battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and Florida center Henrik Borgstrom battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou scores on Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou scores on Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek keeps the puck away from Florida center Aleksander Barkov in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Florida Panther, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 31, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek keeps the puck away from Florida center Aleksander Barkov in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Florida Panther, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 31, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen and Florida defenseman Mackenzie Weegar battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen and Florida defenseman Mackenzie Weegar battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and Detroit center Michael Rasmussen keep Florida center Henrik Borgstrom away from the puck in the first period. Detroit Red Wings vs. the Florida Panther, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018.
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and Detroit center Michael Rasmussen keep Florida center Henrik Borgstrom away from the puck in the first period. Detroit Red Wings vs. the Florida Panther, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Dec. 31, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn tries to wrap the puck around Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period.
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn tries to wrap the puck around Florida goaltender Roberto Luongo in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek celebrate Nyquist's first period goal.
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist, left, and defenseman Filip Hronek celebrate Nyquist's first period goal. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left wing Thomas Vanek, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, and center Frans Nielsen celebrate a goal by Vanek in the first period.
(From left) Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek, left wing Thomas Vanek, left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, and center Frans Nielsen celebrate a goal by Vanek in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The new year hasn't gotten off to any better of a start for the Red Wings.

    They blew a three-goal first period lead to Florida, and lost 4-3 in a shootout Monday in the traditional New  Year's Eve game.

    Jonathan Huberdeau was the lone Panthers player from either team to score in the shootout.

    The Red Wings (15-19-7) have won only one game in the last 10 (1-6-3).

    BOX SCORE: Panthers 4, Red Wings 3, shootout

    Andreas Athanasiou, Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek had first-period goals, while Dylan Larkin assisted on Nyquist’s goal, stretching Larkin’s streak to 14 consecutive games with a point.

    Nyquist and Vanek scored 59 seconds apart against goaltender Roberto Luongo, giving the Wings a 3-0 lead and putting the Wings in apparent control of the game.

    Luongo was replaced by James Reimer to begin the second period, and maybe that was the spark Florida needed.

    Jared McCann (shorthanded), Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk answered with second-period Panthers goals, tying the score at 3.

    On the tying goal, rookie Hawryluk raced down the middle of the ice with as the Wings were completing a sloppy change, and batted Colton Sceviour’s centering pass past Howard.

    Athanasiou appeared to have a go-ahead goal in the third period on the power play, again on a partial breakaway. But the Wings were called for being offside, negating the goal.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/tkulfan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE