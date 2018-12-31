Panther Jayce Hawryluk #8 battles for the puck with Red Wings Dennis Cholowski #21 during the first period (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Detroit — The new year hasn't gotten off to any better of a start for the Red Wings.

They blew a three-goal first period lead to Florida, and lost 4-3 in a shootout Monday in the traditional New Year's Eve game.

Jonathan Huberdeau was the lone Panthers player from either team to score in the shootout.

The Red Wings (15-19-7) have won only one game in the last 10 (1-6-3).

Andreas Athanasiou, Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek had first-period goals, while Dylan Larkin assisted on Nyquist’s goal, stretching Larkin’s streak to 14 consecutive games with a point.

Nyquist and Vanek scored 59 seconds apart against goaltender Roberto Luongo, giving the Wings a 3-0 lead and putting the Wings in apparent control of the game.

Luongo was replaced by James Reimer to begin the second period, and maybe that was the spark Florida needed.

Jared McCann (shorthanded), Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk answered with second-period Panthers goals, tying the score at 3.

On the tying goal, rookie Hawryluk raced down the middle of the ice with as the Wings were completing a sloppy change, and batted Colton Sceviour’s centering pass past Howard.

Athanasiou appeared to have a go-ahead goal in the third period on the power play, again on a partial breakaway. But the Wings were called for being offside, negating the goal.

