Detroit News Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 20, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jonathan Bernier – 5-10-2, 3.56 GAA, .892 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been on the bad end of several ugly losses, where the defense faltered in front of him and Bernier’s statistics suffered. He’s largely been what the Wings have needed as a backup goaltender, but a few more wins would be nice. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jimmy Howard – 10-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .921 SVS. Analysis: A strong case can be made that Howard is this team’s MVP. Howard is producing some of the best numbers in his career. A potential unrestricted free agent, Howard could become a prime target for a contender looking to upgrade. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Dennis Cholowski – 37 games, 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. Analysis: He’s slowed lately, his ice time is declining, the defense has been shaky, but overall nobody could have asked for more from Cholowski. Most people felt he’d start the season in the minor leagues. Instead, he’s in the top 10 statistically among rookie defensemen. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Trevor Daley – 31 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Wings have dearly missed Daley when he’s been hurt. He brings a calmness and poise that can be lacking overall. A key question will be whether Daley is shopped at the trade deadline, with a little over a year left on his contract. He would help many playoff contenders. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Danny DeKeyser – 20 games, 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points. Analysis: Just a very frustrating season thus far for DeKeyser, who has missed half of the Wings’ games. He was playing decent hockey when in the lineup, his defensive presence a particular plus. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Jonathan Ericsson – 21 games, 3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points. Analysis: Another veteran defenseman who has missed substantial time because of injuries. The Wings don’t have another player with Ericsson’s size, though the speed of opponents gives him problems. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defensemen Niklas Kronwall, left, and Mike Green Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Mike Green – 23 games, 3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points. Analysis: The Wings have been a significantly better team with Green in the lineup. He was playing some of his best hockey since becoming a Red Wing before going out of the lineup the second time this season earlier this month. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Filip Hronek – 14 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Since being recalled after Green was hurt in December,  Hronek has played better than he did at the start of the season, when he didn’t look NHL-ready. Defensive consistency remains a work in progress. There’s plenty to like about his offense and his physicality. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Nick Jensen – 39 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points. Analysis: Give Jensen credit. He was an opening night scratch, four rookie defensemen jumping in front of him on the depth chart, but Jensen rebounded to have a fine first half. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jensen generates the interest of contenders at the trade deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrates an empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Niklas Kronwall – 37 games, 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points. Analysis: In likely the last season of an outstanding career, Kronwall has been more durable than he’s been in several years. There’s been more of the physical play that Kronwall was known for early in his career. He’s nowhere near where he was early in his career, but he’s grinding it out. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski keeps the puck away from New Jersey right wing Kyle Palmieri Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Luke Witkowski – 12 games, 0 goal, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: Witkowski hasn’t played much, but when he has, he’s provided the Wings with some effective minutes, and he remains a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Justin Abdelkader – 40 games, 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Abdelkader has been durable and he gives the Wings some a physical presence up front. He’ll never again be a 23-goal scorer, but Abdelkader provides valuable intangibles on and off the ice. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Andreas Athanasiou - 34 games, 12 goals, 9 assists, 21 points. Analysis: He’s still streaky – witness the five goals in six games, as well as an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Athanasiou had plenty of scoring chances early but didn’t convert. Consistency remains an obstacle he’s having difficulty overcoming. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Tyler Bertuzzi – 38 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points. Analysis: He has been exactly what the Red Wings envisioned – a hard-nosed, scrappy player who can be productive around the net and has terrific instincts. Bertuzzi is the type of player who can be productive for a decade, the way he plays. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck away from Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Jacob de la Rose – 28 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: Plucked off waivers from Montreal, de la Rose has been a positive addition, helpful in many areas. He’s primarily a fourth-line defensive forward, but he’s been used on both special teams, and his size and skating are nice assets. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Christoffer Ehn – 24 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Nobody was figuring on Ehn to begin the season in the  NHL, but he did, returned to Grand Rapids, and now is back in the NHL and giving the Red Wings meaningful minutes. He could develop into a steady, two-way forward. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Martin Frk Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Martin Frk – 22 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: It’s been a disappointing first half for Frk, who hasn’t been as productive as last season and is in danger of being passed on the depth chart. Frk has an extremely hard shot but hasn’t been able to consistently produce with it. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrate an short-handed empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley (not pictured) late in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Luke Glendening – 40 games, 5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points. Analysis: It’s important to look past the offensive numbers, which actually haven’t been bad at all, and concentrate on the defense and intangibles. A diligent, earnest professional, opposing teams will likely have interest in Glendening at the trade deadline. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Darren Helm – 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points. Analysis: A shoulder injury knocked Helm out for half the games so far, another blow for a veteran who has dealt with many injuries in his career. When in the lineup, Helm remains a productive defensive forward GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates after scoring in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Dylan Larkin – 40 games, 17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points. Analysis: Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone going forward. Last season, Larkin started strong but struggled as the season progressed. He’s showing no signs of slowing down this time. GRADE: A. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Anthony Mantha – 27 games, 9 goals, 5 assists, 14 points. Analysis: Mantha injured his hand during a fight earlier this month, halting what had been an up and down start. Mantha is a big and skilled power forward, but he’s had a tough time putting it all together for any length of time. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Wade Megan tries to stop a bouncing puck during the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 19, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Wade Megan – 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: The veteran minor leaguer has been a nice addition when on the Red Wings and has not looked out of place. Megan has been useful on the fourth line. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Frans Nielsen – 36 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. Analysis: October was difficult, both offensively and defensively, as Nielsen may have been trying to do too much at both ends to offset all the injuries. Nielsen has been steady since, though, and his offensive game has been ahead of the defense thus far. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Gustav Nyquist – 40 games, 9 goals, 24 assists, 33 points. Analysis: An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Nyquist likely will be dealt before the trade deadline. Any number of teams will be interested in Nyquist after a productive offensive first half, especially from a playmaking aspect. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Michael Rasmussen – 38 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. Analysis: The much-hyped rookie has been as productive as could be expected. There was an adjustment period early, but after being a healthy scratch, Rasmussen realized how to better use his size and strength and has been a factor, especially around the net. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to move the puck [ast Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Thomas Vanek – 32 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points. Analysis: When the Red Wings re-signed Vanek in July, they were hoping for another offensive spark who could help other forwards with his passing ability. But it just hasn’t happened enough this first half. A knee injury didn’t help, and he’s been rushing plays at times. Will there be any playoff contenders interested this time at the deadline? GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit It wasn’t just losing a hockey game Monday, but the fact the Red Wings lost another veteran defenseman that hurt just as badly.

    Trevor Daley, who was recognized by the organization for playing in his 1,000th NHL game last week, came out Monday night to receive his gifts in a suit rather than game uniform.

    Daley broke his foot in the morning skate and will miss the next 3-5 weeks.

    Daley joins Danny DeKeyser (upper body) and Mike Green (lower body), who are all out with injuries, an ugly flashback to October when four veteran defensemen were out and the Wings struggled to a 1-7-2 start.

    More: Red Wings midseason report: Larkin, Howard, rookies among high points

    ­So it’s up to a defensemen like Nick Jensen to play like a savvy veteran, rookies like Dennis Cholowski and Filip Hronek to play beyond their years, and the rest of the veterans to hold the fort.

    “We have great players, they’re not veteran players but they’re real good players,” said Jensen, adding how the coaches have preached to the entire team about the importance of playing at a high level and maintaining that. “That’s what it’s going to take. You can’t have guys not playing great games because that’s when it’s going to show.”

    During Tuesday’s practice, there were drills on maintaining control of the puck, something the Wings will stress given how it’ll be vital to play more offense than defense for the next little while.

    “Play in the offensive zone, hang onto the puck, play offense as much as we can without putting our defense in real tough spots,” coach Jeff Blashill said.

    Blashill said the Wings will call up a seventh defensemen within the next couple days to fill out the roster, as DeKeyser and Green aren’t likely to return for another week or two.

    Injuries have been a factor for much of this season, a key reason the Wings are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Wings have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10.

    More: 'I’m not going to stop fighting': Red Wings' Mantha nears return but won't change

    But Blashill isn’t dwelling what has occurred to this point of the schedule, although he’s been pleased with the work ethic and competitiveness of his team.

    “Would we like to have more wins? Absolutely, losing is no fun and it stinks. Winning is why you play,” Blashill said. “From that standpoint, we’re disappointed we don’t have more wins.

    “I will say we’re certainly in a spot we’re being tested right now. That’s when character shines through. We have to make sure to show our character.”

    Loud practice

    Blashill had to be pleased with the compete level of Tuesday’s practice, as numerous sticks were banged along the glass or on the ice, in frustration or anger.

    Partly it might be because of the losing lately, part of it with the way practice went, but Blashill doesn’t want frustration seeping into the daily grind.

    “Some of that today, there was some competing and things like that, and that’s what is going to happen,” Blashill said. “Some execution not as well as we need, (but) in the end, we can’t be frustrated by anything that’s happened in the past. We have to play the game tomorrow, that’s the number one thing.

    “We’ll continue to harp to our guys our focus is getting better and go on to the next game.”

    Good to go

    Blashill expects forward Darren Helm to return to the lineup Wednesday against Calgary. Helm took part in the entire practice Tuesday and participated in all physical drills.

    “I expect Helm to be ready,” Blashill said. “We’ll make a final determination after the pregame skate but I expect him to be ready.”

    Helm has been out since injuring his shoulder in New Jersey Nov. 17.

    Flames at Red Wings

    Faceoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

    Outlook: Calgary (24-12-4, 52 points) has risen to the top of the Western Conference behind one of the most well-balanced teams in the NHL. LW Johnny Gaudreau (21 goals, 55 points), C Sean Monahan (21 goals, 48 points) and D Mark Giordano (31 assists) lead a powerful attack.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @tkulfan

