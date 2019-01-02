The Red Wings look away as Calgary celebrates a goal by center Sean Monahan in the second period. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Detroit — There are plenty of great offensive lines in the NHL these days but the Calgary Flames can argue they have the best.

The Flames’ trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm dominated as Calgary rallied to defeat the stumbling Red Wings, 5-3, Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

The line combined for nine points — Gaudreau had four, with a goal and three assists — each had a goal, and the Flames rolled to their third victory in four games.

Michael Frolik clinched the outcome with an empty-net goal with 17.7 seconds left.

The Wings again let a two-goal lead disappear, which turned into a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

Gaudreau then broke the tie in the third period with his 22nd goal, batting a centering pass from Matthew Tkachuk past goaltender Jimmy Howard at 9 minutes, 37 seconds.

The Wings (15-20-7) have won one game in their last 11 (1-7-3) and only three in the last 16 (3-9-4).

Darren Helm (in his first game since Nov. 17), Jacob de la Rose, and Andreas Athanasiou (penalty shot) had Wings goals, while Howard — who was named the Wings' representative to the All-Star Game earlier in the evening — stopped 30 shots.

TJ Brodie had the other Flames' (25-12-4) goal.

Monahan cut the Wings’ lead to 2-1 at 6:40 of the second period with his 22nd goal.

Filip Hronek dove to block a pass to Gaudreau, but got nothing of the puck. Howard stopped Gaudreau in front, but the puck bounced to Lindholm who slipped a pass to Monahan alone at the side of the net.

After both teams failed on a power-play attempt, the Flames tied it about a minute after their power play ended.

Gaudreau backhanded a pass to Brodie at the point, who lined a shot that bounced off Howard’s glove and into the net, Brodie’s fourth goal at 17:59.

Calgary entered the game tied for the Pacific Division lead, and is generally regarded as a Stanley Cup contender behind the Monahan line and a deep defense.

“Being out West, you don’t see them quite as much. I’m in bed lots of time by the time they’re playing,” said coach Jeff Blashill after the morning skate. “You look at their lineup, it’s a real good lineup. The chemistry in the top-four defense looks like chemistry that fits real well together. Those look like a real good top-four, as good as most teams in the league.”

Blashill has coached Gaudreau twice in the world championships and came away impressed.

Gaudreau had several partial breakaways in this game, but was denied by Howard on each occasion, keeping the Wings in the game.

“(I) have as much respect for him as a player as anybody in the league,” Blashill said. “He has a big time skill set and he’s excellent with the puck in tight corners. He’s a great competitor and winner.”

Helm opened the scoring with his second goal of the season, and his first game back from November after suffering a shoulder injury.

Helm found himself on a 2-on-1 with Athanasiou, faked, cut inside, and beat goalie Mike Smith wide.

Blashill felt Helm’s speed and professionalism would be valuable assets returning to the Wings’ lineup.

“He’s a good player for us,” Blashill said. “He provides you with a lot of speed and we’re a faster team with him in the lineup. Tons of character. It’s great to have him back, he’s been out a long time.”

Skating on a line with Athanasiou and Luke Glendening, the speedy line had a good night, with Athanasiou also getting on the scoresheet with a second-period penalty shot.

“We’re hoping it can be a good line,” Blashill siad. “Part of it is it allows to ease him (Helm) into it. He’s familiar with Glennie, those two get along well. They have good chemistry.”

Calgary defenseman Oliver Kylington squashed Athanasiou’s breakaway attempt, leading to the penalty shot, and Athanasiou didn’t miss against Smith, beating the goalie through the pads.

