Flames 5, Red Wings 3
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose celebrates his first period goal. Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Jan. 2, 2019.
Calgary center Mikael Backlund hits the ice while battling for the puck with Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski in the first period.
Calgary center Dillon Dube and Detroit center Christoffer Ehn battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou looks for an open man in the first period.
Detroit center Dylan Larkin shoots the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Christoffer Ehn and Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin battle for the puck in the first period.
Detroit center Darren Helm checks Calgary center Sean Monahan in the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Calgary Flames, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, January 2, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
Detroit center Darren Helm celebrates his first period goal.
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose gets the puck past Calgary goaltender Mike Smith for a goal in the first period.
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader tries to deflect the puck past Calgary goaltender Mike Smith in the first period.
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to get the puck past Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie and goaltender Mike Smith in the second period.
Detroit center Frans Nielsen and Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin battle for the puck in the second period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou sends a shot past Calgary goaltender Mike Smith for a goal during a penalty shot in the second period.
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a penalty shot in the second period.
Calgary left wing Johnny Gaudreau tries to shoot the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Calgary center Sean Monahan sends the puck past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
The Red Wings look away as Calgary celebrates a goal by center Sean Monahan in the second period.
Calgary left wing Johnny Gaudreau gets a breakaway shot stopped by Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall passes the puck away from Calgary center Mark Jankowski in the second period.
A shot by Calgary defenseman T.J. Brodie slips past Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard for a goal in the second period.
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek checks Calgary left wing Matthew Tkachuk in the second period. Hronek was given a charging penalty on the play.
    Detroit — There are plenty of great offensive lines in the NHL these days but the Calgary Flames can argue they have the best.

    The Flames’ trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm dominated as Calgary rallied to defeat the stumbling Red Wings, 5-3, Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

    The line combined for nine points — Gaudreau had four, with a goal and three assists — each had a goal, and the Flames rolled to their third victory in four games.

    Michael Frolik clinched the outcome with an empty-net goal with 17.7 seconds left.

    The Wings again let a two-goal lead disappear, which turned into a 3-3 tie after 40 minutes.

    Gaudreau then broke the tie in the third period with his 22nd goal, batting a centering pass from Matthew Tkachuk past goaltender Jimmy Howard at 9 minutes, 37 seconds.

    The Wings (15-20-7) have won one game in their last 11 (1-7-3) and only three in the last 16 (3-9-4).

    Darren Helm (in his first game since Nov. 17), Jacob de la Rose, and Andreas Athanasiou (penalty shot) had Wings goals, while Howard — who was named the Wings' representative to the All-Star Game earlier in the evening — stopped 30 shots.

    TJ Brodie had the other Flames' (25-12-4) goal.

    Monahan cut the Wings’ lead to 2-1 at 6:40 of the second period with his 22nd goal.

    Filip Hronek dove to block a pass to Gaudreau, but got nothing of the puck. Howard stopped Gaudreau in front, but the puck bounced to Lindholm who slipped a pass to Monahan alone at the side of the net.

    After both teams failed on a power-play attempt, the Flames tied it about a minute after their power play ended.

    Gaudreau backhanded a pass to Brodie at the point, who lined a shot that bounced off Howard’s glove and into the net, Brodie’s fourth goal at 17:59.

    Calgary entered the game tied for the Pacific Division lead, and is generally regarded as a Stanley Cup contender behind the Monahan line and a deep defense.

    “Being out West, you don’t see them quite as much. I’m in bed lots of time by the time they’re playing,” said coach Jeff Blashill after the morning skate. “You look at their lineup, it’s a real good lineup. The chemistry in the top-four defense looks like chemistry that fits real well together. Those look like a real good top-four, as good as most teams in the league.”

    Blashill has coached Gaudreau twice in the world championships and came away impressed.

    Gaudreau had several partial breakaways in this game, but was denied by Howard on each occasion, keeping the Wings in the game.

    “(I) have as much respect for him as a player as anybody in the league,” Blashill said. “He has a big time skill set and he’s excellent with the puck in tight corners. He’s a great competitor and winner.”

    Helm opened the scoring with his second goal of the season, and his first game back from November after suffering a shoulder injury.

    Helm found himself on a 2-on-1 with Athanasiou, faked, cut inside, and beat goalie Mike Smith wide.

    Blashill felt Helm’s speed and professionalism would be valuable assets returning to the Wings’ lineup.

    “He’s a good player for us,” Blashill said. “He provides you with a lot of speed and we’re a faster team with him in the lineup. Tons of character. It’s great to have him back, he’s been out a long time.”

    Skating on a line with Athanasiou and Luke Glendening, the speedy line had a good night, with Athanasiou also getting on the scoresheet with a second-period penalty shot.

    “We’re hoping it can be a good line,” Blashill siad. “Part of it is it allows to ease him (Helm) into it. He’s familiar with Glennie, those two get along well. They have good chemistry.”

    Calgary defenseman Oliver Kylington squashed Athanasiou’s breakaway attempt, leading to the penalty shot, and Athanasiou didn’t miss against Smith, beating the goalie through the pads.

    ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tkulfan

